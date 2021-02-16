 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Call, Romeo Void, and the dB's, plus a great vinyl obscurity. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #192. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...


well take a seat for the love
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallo.
Hope everyone's okay.
Best give my dancing shoes a buffing
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuned in here, though the pre-game chatter is more annoying than the four guys on CBS Sports.
 
marcre3363 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy used to have a radio show on KUCI in the mid 90's. Same music generes, except he had the 3AM slot or some  ridiculous time. I'll forward this too him & tune in myself.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Tuned in here, though the pre-game chatter is more annoying than the four guys on CBS Sports.


I have an alarm set so I miss most of that fun.
 
Pista
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm getting jazzed at
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[sticks head up from a pile of moving boxes like a prairie dog...]

Mmm, smells like Romeo Void-ish :)
 
Pista
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice.
Only heard Scratchcard Lanyard by this lot so far & I liked that just for the sheer weirdness of it
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good ole Joy Division <3
 
Pista
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Getting the goth on today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Getting the goth on today


i have been known to, yes
 
Pista
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Good ole Joy Division <3


I love the notion of Hannet putting Stephen Morris on the roof to record the drums
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this album is really, really good. does not get old.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Good ole Joy Division <3

I love the notion of Hannet putting Stephen Morris on the roof to record the drums


Hannet was a special kind of genius
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've never heard a bad cover of this song, though I'm sure there's one out there.
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eugene OR, 1981 -high on mushrooms - transcendent show

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I might like subby better if we slept together.
 
Pista
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I swear Doktor Avalanche was moonlighting on that Beloved track
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I might like subby better if we slept together.


none of my exes would agree with you
 
