(Radio.com)   Charges against Central Park Karen dropped after she completes a restorative justice program whatever that means   (radio.com) divider line
57
    More: Followup, Black people, Amy Cooper, New York City, Manhattan, White people, Restorative justice, United States, Race  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they take her phone away?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the program a mental illness treatment program?  If not, it was a waste of program.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the racist white lady faces no serious accountability.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means "she's white".
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like those classes you have to watch when you get too many points on your driver's license.

You promise not to drive fast but you're still going to do it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was Joyce Karlin the judge?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good for her. I hope she lives a better life and cultivates a better self.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It means "White Privilege."
 
frankb00th
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lest we forget.
God that's white.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suppose now the cops will have to retroactively shoot the bird watcher for being black in the presence of a white lady
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Come on guys, she only tried to have a black man assassinated. It not like she was shoplifting or something.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So a Beer Table Summit?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that where she gets her pussy tightened so she can enjoy sex again?

Shut up. I'm already going to hell.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Was the program a mental illness treatment program?  If not, it was a waste of program.


She's may be mentally ill. But she is also an evil person. Treatment will just result in a more well adjusted evil piece of shiat.
 
Astorix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah she really learned her lesson

Wanking motion ensues.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical and cynical, but putting justice in the hands of victim with the possibility for the offender to truly reform is worth broad implementation.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean locking her up would restore justice. I'd be ok with that program.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Porkbelly: Was the program a mental illness treatment program?  If not, it was a waste of program.

She's may be mentally ill. But she is also an evil person. Treatment will just result in a more well adjusted evil piece of shiat.


Ironically, that's where a lot of liberal initiatives towards criminal justice fail - people like her take advantage of the morality of liberal minded individuals and end up getting slaps on the wrists because of it. Double ironically, if the bog standard right wing approach to crime and justice was applied, she'd be staring at felony charges and loss of voting rights.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Restorative Justice Program" = Paid the court $50.  Now you'll excuse her, she's late for her Klan meeting.
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does she want Fries w/that......????
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New name for the same old thing because they know the minions and peons are wise to 'rehab'.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Good for her. I hope she lives a better life and cultivates a better self.


I hope she's ostracized by everyone she knows and loses her job.  She should spend the rest of her life as a pariah.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you spend up on the lawyer, the returns pay for themselves.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The charge that was dropped was "Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree", the misdemeanor version (not the felony version). New York Penal Law 240.50, punishable by up to a year in jail.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, black people get arrested and spend actual time behind bars. This usually results in losing their job, falling behind on rent and having to work even harder to just survive.
Glad it was so "moving" Karen, you priveleged asshole
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So five one hour long Zoom "sessions" sitting on her couch sipping a glass of wine?  That'll learn her!
 
firefly212
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I support restorative justice programs and non-incarcerative punishments in general... though I particularly dislike the person who is going that route this time, my general support of the programs remains unchanged. Given the way that it works, and that it's not fulfilled until the victim/target of her actions agrees that it has been fulfilled, I think this is a potentially better way of helping her victim, while also providing a potentially more useful punishment than prison, which I'm not convinced actually does anything positive to reduce recidivism.

I hope the program proposed by the victim helps guide the woman away from her current path of continuing to be a racist asshole who is so entitled that she'd purposely have police murder her neighbors of color simply because they called her out on breaking the law.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No legal consequences but that lady lost everything. I honestly think that social pressure is the only way any meaningful change happens. These people keep getting put on blast for their racist bullsh*t and at some point folks are gonna realize there's consequences for being a bigot.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity, I'd like to see this course. I find it hard to believe you can change a lifetime of bigotry and hatred in 5 quick and easy sessions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not sure what everyone was hoping for, she had no record and it was a misdemeanor.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Ambivalence: Good for her. I hope she lives a better life and cultivates a better self.

I hope she's ostracized by everyone she knows and loses her job.  She should spend the rest of her life as a pariah.


Dnrtfa, but I think she already lost her job shortly after it happened. And the bird watcher/comic book creator didn't press for jail time or charges, iirc. He was definitely the one more open to forgiveness.
 
firefly212
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Meanwhile, black people get arrested and spend actual time behind bars. This usually results in losing their job, falling behind on rent and having to work even harder to just survive.
Glad it was so "moving" Karen, you priveleged asshole


The solution isn't to treat everyone as badly as we treat black people as a society, the solution is to treat black people better.

http://restorativejustice.org/restorat​ive-justice/about-restorative-justice/​tutorial-intro-to-restorative-justice/​lesson-3-programs/#sthash.pOhEDV5Q.dpb​s

More people, including black people, should be eligible for and entered into restorative justice programs, instead of jails and prisons. I hate that we (American society) keep treating prison like it's a solution to everything.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: kbronsito: Porkbelly: Was the program a mental illness treatment program?  If not, it was a waste of program.

She's may be mentally ill. But she is also an evil person. Treatment will just result in a more well adjusted evil piece of shiat.

Ironically, that's where a lot of liberal initiatives towards criminal justice fail - people like her take advantage of the morality of liberal minded individuals and end up getting slaps on the wrists because of it. Double ironically, if the bog standard right wing approach to crime and justice was applied, she'd be staring at felony charges and loss of voting rights.


Absolutely.  The same people who complain about the private prison system, the criminal injustice system, excess bail, mandatory minimums, and a thousand other problems are Picachu faced when someone like her goes through alternative sentencing.  I'm sure hanging out in prison with a bunch of white supremacist gangs would have been a huge help.  Hopefully she learned something and will change her ways.  Robert Byrd was a higher up in the Klan, and he changed.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Galileo's Daughter: Ambivalence: Good for her. I hope she lives a better life and cultivates a better self.

I hope she's ostracized by everyone she knows and loses her job.  She should spend the rest of her life as a pariah.

Dnrtfa, but I think she already lost her job shortly after it happened. And the bird watcher/comic book creator didn't press for jail time or charges, iirc. He was definitely the one more open to forgiveness.


Weren't there other women that came forward about him creeping on them?

Could have him mixed up with some other drama llama.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Ambivalence: Good for her. I hope she lives a better life and cultivates a better self.

I hope she's ostracized by everyone she knows and loses her job.  She should spend the rest of her life as a pariah.


rehabilitation is supposed to be a goal in criminal justice. If she has learned a valuable lesson about how to treat people and used that lesson to be a better person, then that's great. That is a desirable outcome.

If she's still a racist piece of garbage, then she's going to have a much harder time in life regardless of what anyone thinks about her.

Time will tell, but even the guy she wronged forgave her. Who are we really helping by wishing eternal vengeance on someone?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure, a couple classes is more than enough to change the soul of a person who tried to assassinate an innocent man.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Of course the racist white lady faces no serious accountability.


Well, she lost her job, she has been publicly excoriated world wide, and has become the public face of racism and entitlement.

I actually agree with Christian Cooper that what she suffered was out of proportion with her crime.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Not sure what everyone was hoping for, she had no record and it was a misdemeanor.


Her whole life was destroyed.

That's what I call a result.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: kbronsito: Porkbelly: Was the program a mental illness treatment program?  If not, it was a waste of program.

She's may be mentally ill. But she is also an evil person. Treatment will just result in a more well adjusted evil piece of shiat.

Ironically, that's where a lot of liberal initiatives towards criminal justice fail - people like her take advantage of the morality of liberal minded individuals and end up getting slaps on the wrists because of it. Double ironically, if the bog standard right wing approach to crime and justice was applied, she'd be staring at felony charges and loss of voting rights.


Well that would be at the current system, if we used Right Wing approach to enforcing progressive laws regarding race rights and harassment/false police report laws. But if we had a "bog standard right wing approach to crime and justice" as intended, the black man would be shot dead by the cops for being in the "Whites Only" section of Central Park and the Karen who called the police would be given a civic medal for her "heroism".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If you spend up on the lawyer, the returns pay for themselves.


At every step of the criminal justice system, this is true. It's almost as if the prosecution has a check box for that and they take you more seriously just because you hired a lawyer.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I find it hard to believe you can change a lifetime of bigotry and hatred in 5 quick and easy sessions.


You can't. I think the real goal is to give people a taste of a new perspective in the hopes that they will choose to continue making steps in the right direction, but it's kind of like being forced to attend diversity training at work or go to alcohol classes after getting a DUI. For every one person who actually comes out having learned something and being likely to make positive changes in their life, there are a dozen who just occupy the space they're supposed to occupy, act the way they're supposed to act, and say the things they're supposed to say to get out and go back to what they've always been.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Not sure what everyone was hoping for, she had no record and it was a misdemeanor.


Meaningful change in our society. A fair justice system. True accountability for those who try to have Black people murdered when they're inconvenient to unbearable whiteness.

I mean I wasn't expecting any of those things here but I'm always hoping for them.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snort: The Flexecutioner: Galileo's Daughter: Ambivalence: Good for her. I hope she lives a better life and cultivates a better self.

I hope she's ostracized by everyone she knows and loses her job.  She should spend the rest of her life as a pariah.

Dnrtfa, but I think she already lost her job shortly after it happened. And the bird watcher/comic book creator didn't press for jail time or charges, iirc. He was definitely the one more open to forgiveness.

Weren't there other women that came forward about him creeping on them?

Could have him mixed up with some other drama llama.


He's gay so I doubt he was creepin on any other women.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mirror a lot of the sentiments here. It's very much "Can't have our cake & eat it too" situation.

HOWEVER, I would be FAR more pleased if I saw this A LOT more in dealings with minority communities than some obviously overly entitled white asshole but you can't kneecap social outreach forms of justice vs. police action/incarceration just because the recipient is hot garbage.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: AdmirableSnackbar: Of course the racist white lady faces no serious accountability.

Well, she lost her job, she has been publicly excoriated world wide, and has become the public face of racism and entitlement.

I actually agree with Christian Cooper that what she suffered was out of proportion with her crime.


She tried to get a Black guy killed by police because he asked her to put her dog on a leash, if you want to talk about an "out of proportion" reaction.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: AdmirableSnackbar: Of course the racist white lady faces no serious accountability.

Well, she lost her job, she has been publicly excoriated world wide, and has become the public face of racism and entitlement.

I actually agree with Christian Cooper that what she suffered was out of proportion with her crime.


She's an illustration of the daily influence of systemic racism.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LL316: Sure, a couple classes is more than enough to change the soul of a person who tried to assassinate an innocent man.


You don't have to change her soul. It's enough to change her actions.

I don't care what people think, I don't care what people feel, I care what people do. If this experience will make her think twice about being a biatch to people, then that's good. That is a positive outcome for society.

You're not going to change everyone's heart, but it's enough to make assholes realize they have to keep that shiat to themselves. That's partly what made Trump so dangerous. He allowed racists and assholes feel safe and proud about being racists and assholes.
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Not sure what everyone was hoping for, she had no record and it was a misdemeanor.


In the context of our times, and especially the Trump era, her actions had a high chance of calling in a hit squad.  And I'm all for restorative justice programs.  But they should come with a catch.  Any recidivism will result in double the sentence of jail time in the future.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Charges against Central Park Karen dropped after she completes a restorative justice program whatever that means

It means she's white and not poor.
 
6655321
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did Trump sign an executive order amending the Pledge of Allegiance to read "And Justice to all who can buy it".
 
