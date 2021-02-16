 Skip to content
(DW)   Ten apartments evacuated in Cologne after 7 inches of nope escapes   (dw.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Rhine-Ruhr, Snake, Essen, Ruhr, North Rhine-Westphalia, event of a bite, Cologne, Dortmund  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cute snake! Wait....

*mumbling* red by black friendly jack, red by yellow *ends mumbling*

Never mind, run!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, there are snakes in Köln.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 inches of nope title of your sex tape
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: 7 inches of nope title of your sex tape


Newsletter etc. Wish I could funny this more!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping a coral snake as a pet is not too terribly bright, terrarium or not.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I will never understand the appeal of keeping dangerous pets like that. I can understand wanting a snake as a pet but you should limit yourself to ones that are dangerous only to mice not men.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Keeping a coral snake as a pet is not too terribly bright, terrarium or not.


Venomous critters are probably the worst kind of exotic pet. If you live in Florida and get bit by a coral snake I am guessing there is a pretty good chance an antivenom is available. I doubt the hospitals in Cologne carry much antivenom of any kind, much less for an American snake.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fortunately cologne also provides the solution to this problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Anenu: I will never understand the appeal of keeping dangerous pets like that. I can understand wanting a snake as a pet but you should limit yourself to ones that are dangerous only to mice not men.


Arrogance. It's not like you can even show it off. But you can sure tell everyone.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
most times i've seen snakes they are draped around a young shirtless white trash male at a circus, fair or carnival. living the Joe Dirt life.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Oh cute snake! Wait....

*mumbling* red by black friendly jack, red by yellow *ends mumbling*

Never mind, run!


I always thought it was "red to black, venom lack.  Red to yellow, kill a fellow."
 
Muta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always thought, "Red next to yellow is a friendly fellow.  Red next to black, be afraid Jack."
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK, imaconnect4guy.  You and I... out back.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Red on black, errr, yellow...fark this, where's my shovel?"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Red to black, friend of Jack.
Red to yellow, kills a fellow.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Muta: I always thought, "Red next to yellow is a friendly fellow.  Red next to black, be afraid Jack."


Red next to yellow kills a fellow. Black on yellow and he's a fine fellow.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: most times i've seen snakes they are draped around a young shirtless white trash male at a circus, fair or carnival. living the Joe Dirt life.


In my experience only drug dealers own snakes.  I knew these two clowns back in my 20's who had a collection of snakes like copper heads and rattle snakes in their apartment.  Steered clear after that first/last visit.
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The snake pictured is not the snake he had.  This is a Cape Coral Snake:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
which is what this guy had.  They are from Africa.

The eastern Coral Snake that is pictured in the article and native to North America is not what this guy had.
 
hej
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got your 7 inches of "nope" right here subby
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Muta: I always thought, "Red next to yellow is a friendly fellow.  Red next to black, be afraid Jack."

Red next to yellow kills a fellow. Black on yellow and he's a fine fellow.


Note that all these snake rhymes are not 100% accurate and should not be relied upon.

http://www.snake-removal.com/rhyme.htm​l#:~:text=Both%20snakes%20have%20yello​w%20bands%20that%20touch%20red%20bands​.&text=This%20rhyme%20becomes%20deadly​%20when,is%20now%20a%20fatal%20mistake​.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yea, but what about red on orange?

Got a mnemonic for that?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: sinko swimo: most times i've seen snakes they are draped around a young shirtless white trash male at a circus, fair or carnival. living the Joe Dirt life.

In my experience only drug dealers own snakes.  I knew these two clowns back in my 20's who had a collection of snakes like copper heads and rattle snakes in their apartment.  Steered clear after that first/last visit.


I knew two guys in college who had snakes and they would always bring out their snakes at a party or whatever.  It was slightly less annoying than the guy that breaks out his guitar at a party and wants the entire room to stop what it's doing and watch him attempt to play "Wish You Were Here."
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm - and I thought this was gonna be another poop thread...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Oh cute snake! Wait....

*mumbling* red by black friendly jack, red by yellow *ends mumbling*

Never mind, run!


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: Yea, but what about red on orange?

Got a mnemonic for that?


Red on orange, stay out o' range
Sorry, they can't all be gems.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Muta: I always thought, "Red next to yellow is a friendly fellow.  Red next to black, be afraid Jack."


"Red and yellow can kill a fellow, red and black venom lack." Is what I was taught.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think the rhyme was thought up by the snakes to slow down easy prey.

I see ANY three coloured snake, I'm not sticking around long enough to care about its decor choices.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: ClavellBCMI: Keeping a coral snake as a pet is not too terribly bright, terrarium or not.

Venomous critters are probably the worst kind of exotic pet. If you live in Florida and get bit by a coral snake I am guessing there is a pretty good chance an antivenom is available. I doubt the hospitals in Cologne carry much antivenom of any kind, much less for an American snake.


I have a friend that has a quite a few venomous snakes, spiders and the like.  This is why he keeps them.  He provides the venom for the hospitals to make anti-venom when some a-hole gets bit.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Fortunately cologne also provides the solution to this problem:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That's Axe, its not considered cologne
 
