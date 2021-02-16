 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter entered the sealed tomb of King Tut, risking the Mummy's Curse and gaining the ire of all Arizonans in Babylonia   (history.com) divider line
23
    More: Vintage, Ancient Egypt, English archaeologist Howard Carter, elaborate tombs, Lord Carnarvon, number of these tombs, 19th century, rich treasures, watchful eyes of a number of important officials  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 11:33 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still aren't over it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, he was a wild & crazy guy after all
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I may or may not have been trying to obtain a hard cover copy of his book about the tomb in color. It's actually a little harder than you might think.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arizonans in Babylonia

King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4


I understood the reference.  God I'm old.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was digging in the right place!
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I may or may not have been trying to obtain a hard cover copy of his book about the tomb in color. It's actually a little harder than you might think.


Harder than a softcover, I'd imagine.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Scooby Doo solvedbit.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seething with jealousy.

/yes, about the curse part too
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tut just wanted to be left alone, not to give his life for show business.

/the ladies loved his style
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Batman Does The Batusi to Defeat King Tut (HD 1080p)
Youtube SaPqWjkyzzk

/this is the only King Tut I will ever acknowledge
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How much time has to pass before you are not considered a grave robber?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Despite rumors that a curse would befall anyone who disturbed the tomb,

Of course the curses of the overly ironic sort that kept happening to
all of those involved and the curse of those Universal movies.


/as a child, i could never figure out how something
that drags around with a limp, with bandages trailing behind
like so much toilet paper could get you.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It sure took a while for that curse to hit.  But we're in apocalypse wave 7 right now.  I blame the snow storm on this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ancient Egyptian fashion?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Until 1922, due to an ancient grammatical mistake, everyone thought it was the tomb of little known and little respected King But.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Possibly NSFW.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Possibly NSFW.


The cut of your jibe.  I like it.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.