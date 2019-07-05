 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1804, the U.S. Navy staged a daring mission to destroy a captured American frigate in the First Barbary War, in bold move that popularized the legendary "Shave and a Haircut, Six Bits" song   (history.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Current USS Decatur:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tell me again how the founding fathers never had to deal with any terrorist states
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli...

Semper Fi.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought it was usually "two bits".  Who used "six bits"?
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about leaving the bad jokes with the word-of-the-day headlines?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I thought it was usually "two bits".  Who used "six bits"?


These are trying times.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chinga tu madre, cabron
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

teto85: From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli...

Semper Fi.


Yut.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I thought it was usually "two bits".  Who used "six bits"?


Inflation...
 
Magruda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Deep cut, subby
+1
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I thought it was usually "two bits".  Who used "six bits"?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Six-bia​t​character_code
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Called my wife a two bit whore.  She hit me with a bag of quarters."   lyrics from the Subby's song
 
H31N0US
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Tell me again how the founding fathers never had to deal with any terrorist states


Pirates are terrorists?
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll pay a quarter if you look up the song and figure out how wrong subby's headline is.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Brother needs / a little off the top
in the Fuzzy Pumper Barber Shop
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

H31N0US: leviosaurus: Tell me again how the founding fathers never had to deal with any terrorist states

Pirates are terrorists?


I'm pretty sure this was settled back in 2001. Disney will eventually have to update Pirates of the Caribbean with Terrorists of Agrabah. Just stick a turban on the robot carrying TNT.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What sort of two-bit headline is this now?
 
nursetim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Ambitwistor: I thought it was usually "two bits".  Who used "six bits"?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Six-biat​character_code


Anyone else noticed the link was filter pwned.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nursetim: dittybopper: Ambitwistor: I thought it was usually "two bits".  Who used "six bits"?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Six-biat​character_code

Anyone else noticed the link was filter pwned.


Yep, I lurve teh Fark filter. 😊
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OK, I am confused. I remember learning about 6 bits (computer networking?) as part of lecture in 1977. I read Stephen Decatur's biography at 12.  I lived in an area where all of the middle school's where named after revolutionary war naval heroes.  But there are some pretty arcane references thread I do not get. How does this thread relate to a 'shave and a haircut' song from 1899?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
International Morse Code "dash dot dot dash dot, dot dash" - that's /a (slash-a), which means attention is the 'secret knock' that everyone uses, no idea what the connection is, spies maybe?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

H31N0US: leviosaurus: Tell me again how the founding fathers never had to deal with any terrorist states

Pirates are terrorists?


These guys were.

/I linked to a Heritage Foundation article. Need to go take a shower now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: How does this thread relate to a 'shave and a haircut' song from 1899?


"Barbary War" -> "barber" -> "shave and a haircut"
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: International Morse Code "dash dot dot dash dot, dot dash" - that's /a (slash-a), which means attention is the 'secret knock' that everyone uses, no idea what the connection is, spies maybe?


I saw that on the googles too. It's stupid because "two bits" are both sung with the same length, not "dot dash".

"Pieces-of-eight" referred to the practice of cutting a gold dubloon into 8 bits for smaller currency. "Two bits" would be a quarter of a dubloon, hence the nickname for a quarter-dollar as "two bits"

rusty typewriter: How does this thread relate to a 'shave and a haircut' song from 1899?


Barber-y. Barbary.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I believe the Marine Corps hymn mentions something about this.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good article on the whole affair
https://www.navalhistory.org/2015/02/​1​8/the-burning-of-the-uss-philadelphia
 
