 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Anchorage Daily News)   Great news everyone; Alaska has declared Covid-19 over. No more pesky testing or quarantining when you travel, so come on up   (adn.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Alaska, U.S. state, United States, Washington, Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska, Supreme Court of the United States, Vaccination  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 6:08 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mike Dunleavy is a Top Five worst governor.

The problem is that there's so much competition.

/former Alaskan
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska cruise season still cancelled.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we airlift Houston?

/and then leave it there
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Won't work, because he didn't hereby declare it over.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: Alaska cruise season still cancelled.


Not such a bad thing. Wait until everyone's vaccinated and used to social distancing.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Palin was voted in as governor there at some point, so nothing surprises me.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.