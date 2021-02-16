 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India, as some suggest herd immunity was reached, a pre-existing protection, or that the Covid-19 virus got its ass beat by something bigger and badder that came from a Delhi sewer   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?


Only if you make it from the water of the Ganges.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having known numerous people who have traveled and lived in major Indian metro areas, COVID never stood a chance there.  There's crazy shiat in the water and air there that will kill pretty much anything it comes in contact with.

It's amazing people survive there at all!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?


It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.


Ok. I'll uh, start.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.


I always knew I was ahead of the curve.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Indian government has also partly attributed the dip in cases to mask-wearing, which is mandatory in public in India, with violations drawing hefty fines in some cities."

We could have had the same here, except for these "developmentally disabled" maskholes here.

God, I hate these ignorant fark-nuts.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American version:

George Carlin - Germs, Immune System
Youtube X29lF43mUlo

I too was forged in the Hudson.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.

I always knew I was ahead of the curve.


You were shiatting in the street before it was cool
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the thing from the sewer chewed up and spit out whatever COVID could throw at it.
Similar reason to why COVID has been a relative non-event in most of sub-Saharan Africa. Folks there have to deal with vastly more frightening diseases.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have sewers in Delhi?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: They have sewers in Delhi?


One. Delhi.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, and I may be going out on a limb here, Modi's increasingly authoritarian government might just be fudging the numbers and suppressing conflicting data.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.


Done and done. And I mean done!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy counting died of covid
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?


What about the working theory that having alcohol in your blood stream at all time.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.


I'd rather do that than eat curry.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everyone who ate at Lauren Boebert's should be herd immune too.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

What about the working theory that having alcohol in your blood stream at all time.


If the alcohol theory was true Florida would have had almost zero cases
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.


Time to get schwifty...

Rick and Morty - Get Schwifty
Youtube 4ctK1aoWuqY
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AFAIK, the weather had a lot to do with it and India is hot AF.

All us cold weather countries had cases in cold months, a big dip over the summer, and back up again when it got cold in the fall. Not sure how to explain hot US states that got high numbers. People up here do spend a lot more time outside when it is warm out since the nice weather is so precious. Maybe people down south spending time in AC?
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Probably the thing from the sewer chewed up and spit out whatever COVID could throw at it.
Similar reason to why COVID has been a relative non-event in most of sub-Saharan Africa. Folks there have to deal with vastly more frightening diseases.


very early on in the pandemic (as in almost a year ago now) I listened to an NPR interview with an official from S Africa who posited their (then) low rate of Covid was possibly due to their high rate of people being treated with anti virals  for AIDS.

Their numbers have changed since then but, oddly, the gist of the theory wasn't too far off when it came to therapy approaches this past year.
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trying to put these guys outta Business........You FOOLZ......!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also the ones who manufacture these bed/coffins.........oh my goodness..Not a good idea folkz, not a good idea......oh well.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jclark666: Or, and I may be going out on a limb here, Modi's increasingly authoritarian government might just be fudging the numbers and suppressing conflicting data.


That's my thoughts also.
Under / not testing, under reporting, or some combo of all these.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I listened to an epidemiologist talk about this.  Their guess was the Indian authorities are underreporting the numbers.  They guessed this was not done intentionally, just that they don't have the resources needed for accurate reporting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Jclark666: Or, and I may be going out on a limb here, Modi's increasingly authoritarian government might just be fudging the numbers and suppressing conflicting data.

That's my thoughts also.
Under / not testing, under reporting, or some combo of all these.


That's what I am wondering for the red part of New Mexico.  I don't see people lined up at the drive-through test site in town anymore, and I am wondering if the numbers down here are just clinic and hospital tests.  I know businesses and government agencies in the blue parts tend to have mandatory or random COVID testing, but not here.
 
palelizard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ifky: NewportBarGuy: Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?

It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.

Done and done. And I mean done!


It's not done yet! Do! Do!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great, now the next Republican talking point will be that environmental regulations are harmful because living in filth like Indians do helps combat COVID.
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives - cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent - and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
Does this mean eating a lot of curry will grant your immune system super powers?


What doesn't kill you make you stronger.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"A nationwide screening for antibodies by Indian health agencies estimated that about 270 million, or one in five Indians, had been infected by the virus before vaccinations started - far below the rate of 70 percent or higher that experts say might be the threshold for the coronavirus, though even that is not certain."

if there's one thing I've learned in my long life it is that uncertain or even certain expert speculation is not something to hang your hat on.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Not sure how to explain hot US states that got high numbers.


Temperatures of 131 degrees kills the virus in about a minute and a half even though they're not actually alive probably

I don't remember what the half-life was 112 degrees but I don't recall it being impressively short

at bench level my sauna about 160 degrees

I've been a fan of reduced initial viral load before that was a thing still don't hear much about it
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jclark666: Or, and I may be going out on a limb here, Modi's increasingly authoritarian government might just be fudging the numbers and suppressing conflicting data.


That could be happening. But their ICUs are not as full as before. It's hard to just kick people out of ICUs and not mark them as dead or something. If it were just counting numbers of positive tests, then yes, I can easily see fudging the numbers. But it's hard to fudge all the subsequent outcomes (or lack of) to make those numbers consistent.
 
scalpod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it this guy? I bet it was this guy.
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It means we should sh*t in the street at every opportunity.


Oh sure, *now* we should do it.
 
