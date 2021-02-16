 Skip to content
(OnFocus)   Insert "hot load" joke here   (onfocus.news) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
LG often started trash fires on his back, then begged young men to "dump a hot load" to put it out, while bent over on all fours. This behaviour inexplicably worked very well for him in the Republican party.
 
MikeyFrigginK [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the same guys that had to deal with one of their trucks exploding after a couple of nearly spent propane tanks were crushed. Had evacuate all the buildings around it for an afternoon.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Marshall Field got into fire suppression?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's what she said.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, a video of a dumpster fire leaving office?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I wanted a mobile dumpster fire I'd have bought Subby's mom that power chair.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The driver then dumped the load in the parking lot.

Who among us hasn't?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hot Load is the name of my 80's titty comedy focused podcast. This week we are reviewing the iconic classic Hot Moves
 
