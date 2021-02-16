 Skip to content
 
(Dutch News)   Over the 4 days that the ice was thick enough to skate on the Netherlands recorded 40,000 injuries, mostly wrists, hips and shoulders, no word on knees and toes   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
    More: Obvious, Hospital, DutchNews.nl team, Emergency department, financial support, Trauma center, hospital accident, emergency departments, ice-related injuries  
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.... but what about the nether lands?


/I'll be here all day... try the Veal, tip your server.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
40K people that will now be destitute and bankrupt, all because they wanted to have a little fun.

Oh wait, this is the Netherlands. They were treated for free and will likely get paid time off from their jobs as a result.

I was confusing it with America. How silly of me.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we idiots sit in -30F weather to spear a prehistoric fish.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/they are delicious
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: 40K people that will now be destitute and bankrupt, all because they wanted to have a little fun.

Oh wait, this is the Netherlands. They were treated for free and will likely get paid time off from their jobs as a result.

I was confusing it with America. How silly of me.


You haven't moved yet?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colles fractures.   Not that I know anything about that (looks at deformed wrist).
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Netherlands is powered almost all by off-shore wind and solar. How are they doing with regards to sub-zero temperatures? Any rolling blackouts?
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: With a point, I'll get to it.

When I was a little guy, my brother came home from the Navy and took me skiing; broke my leg lol. The docs and nurses examined me several times, asked a bunch of weird questions about my parents; who eventually were able to get off work and come visit me. They were whisked into another room and questioned, talk of bringing in the police, yada yada.

The day before, we'd spent half the day clearing a very large section of the river of snow, and had skated half the night.  LOL, my skating ability was only slightly worse than my skiing, and I was black and blue from head to toe.

/oops
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: And we idiots sit in -30F weather to spear a prehistoric fish.

[Fark user image 850x478]

/they are delicious


b'gosh, they sure are!
 
BigLuca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knees and toes
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: 40K people that will now be destitute and bankrupt, all because they wanted to have a little fun.

Oh wait, this is the Netherlands. They were treated for free and will likely get paid time off from their jobs as a result.

I was confusing it with America. How silly of me.



Yes, because EVERY hospital visit results bankruptcy. This place gets dumber by the day.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar to Texas, except it seems they are using cars rather than their feet.

Being Canadian, I am always amused/saddened by seeing 100 car pileups due to snow.
Lack of snow tires, lack of snow experience, going too fast...  Sigh.
The speed limit is a top speed, not the speed you have to go.   Drive according to conditions.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Greatest Skating Race: A World War II Story from the Netherlands was a lie, then?
 
badXapple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dericwater: The Netherlands is powered almost all by off-shore wind and solar. How are they doing with regards to sub-zero temperatures? Any rolling blackouts?


You're joking right?
It's like 10% green and the rest from heavily lurking on Putin's gaspipe.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

badXapple: dericwater: The Netherlands is powered almost all by off-shore wind and solar. How are they doing with regards to sub-zero temperatures? Any rolling blackouts?

You're joking right?
It's like 10% green and the rest from heavily lurking on Putin's gaspipe.


Wow, I had no idea how badly the Netherlands were doing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
