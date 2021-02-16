 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Remember what the red and white stripes on barber poles symbolize? 29-year-old barber got a reminder, but should make a full recovery after open-heart surgery   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just an FYI, you may want to avoid the gentlemen's club if the stripper pole is red and white.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many ears has this guy clipped before this happened?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
Theodoric of York is impressed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they finish the guys haircut or did the he leave looking goofy?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To exorcise evil spirits, right?

/ or was it the tummy trolls?
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure you try the meat pies while you're there, though.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salon scissors are sharper than wolverine claws.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]


FML.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It's very clear from the video, he murdered himself !

media.npr.orgView Full Size


Chung Chung !
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "the blunt force of the scissors pierced through an artery."

I'm very surprised by this, I thought for sure it would been the sharp, pointy tip if the scissors that did it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]


Keyser_Soze_Death: [img.nbc.com image 850x478]Theodoric of York is impressed.


Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x478]

To exorcise evil spirits, right?

/ or was it the tummy trolls?


Fark Hive Mind is real and impressive.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was running wasn't he.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It used to be a notification sign they would put up to indicate they had temporarily run out of leeches
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the fundme page doesn't pan out (which it will) what would  happen if he can't pay?  I always hear these horror stories about people  going bankrupt losing there houses. Could he just make payments?
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"oh my God, I stabbed myself' and pulls a set of scissors out of his chest,"

Well there was your.. second mistake.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Oh there they go. There they go, every time I start talkin 'bout boxing, a white man got to pull Rocky Marciano out their ass. That's their one, that's their one. Rocky Marciano. Rocky Marciano. Let me tell you something once and for all. Rocky Marciano was good, but compared to Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano ain't shiat."
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So drill me a hole
With a barber pole
- Tom Waits
 
groverpm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have never heard of shears in reference to scissors. I thought he was cutting hair with these:
4.imimg.comView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: "oh my God, I stabbed myself' and pulls a set of scissors out of his chest,"

Well there was your.. second mistake.


True. He should have been using shears.
 
