 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   74 year old man, unable to access Veterans affair personnel, charged with threatening to "blow up" local commissioners office. All well and good until the police are charged with ADA compliance violations for their stairs there, that's the real story   (wjactv.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Blow Up, local commissioners office  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 3:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Isn't that the department who's chief's stepson was accused of torturing deer?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA: Vince Markle, Chief of the Brookville Police Department,
THIS FA: Smith, the stepson of Brookville's police chief

Hmm. sounds like a loving and caring family.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass for uttering threats. Dumbasses who actually pressed charges. Dumbasses all the way down.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullers said he thinks the man was having a tough time due to COVID-19 and when he found out the guy he wanted to see was at lunch he got frustrated.

Not sure what COVID-19 has to do with a guy taking a lunch break.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Bullers said he thinks the man was having a tough time due to COVID-19 and when he found out the guy he wanted to see was at lunch he got frustrated.

Not sure what COVID-19 has to do with a guy taking a lunch break.


He won't enjoy his food as much
 
M-G
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Dumbasses who actually pressed charges


Uh...so we just give the guy a pass?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the same county where in 1993 a man drove off a cliff with a groundhog.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

M-G: moto-geek: Dumbasses who actually pressed charges

Uh...so we just give the guy a pass?


Man's 74, served his country, he should have NO problems getting VA care. Yeah, he went over the line but he is not wrong.

/America's shame: how they treat their veterans.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PureBounds: M-G: moto-geek: Dumbasses who actually pressed charges

Uh...so we just give the guy a pass?

Man's 74, served his country, he should have NO problems getting VA care. Yeah, he went over the line but he is not wrong.

/America's shame: how they treat their veterans.


Yeah, I'm still a bit old-school in thinking that sometimes people need to scramble a bit, or they are little more than plaque in Uncle Sam's veins.

I am reminded of the Chinese farmer with his rocket launcher, telling the local police force they can try to take his goat, but he's got a lot of supplies and ammo up there.  All they had to do was leave the goat alone and nobody would explode.

But you all know what happened.  3 officers died, and eventually the rest got to f&@k that goat.

Sorry ... is this the writer's group or is this a serious conversation?  I guess it should be serious, not because of the threat, but because the guy couldn't get help (mental, or bureaucratic, or medical).
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.