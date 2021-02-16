 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Since he couldn't find anything better to film, here's our cameraman sliding around his driveway   (wcvb.com) divider line
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now he will try and make it to the end of the driveway without crashing the car! It would suck having to go to work driving on that ice. But he has to go because the station won't have any footage to show if he doesn't.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, it's better than nothing I suppose.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's planning to drive somewhere?

*facepalm*
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If its so bad you can't even stand. Maybe its not a good idea to drive.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh. Come on buddy. You're a New Englander. You keep salt or sand on your porch or in your doorway (I have a bucket with a mix of both). Before you try to do anything you lay down either along your path and you take it slow.

Ye gods.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [media3.giphy.com image 200x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


gameshowhost: [Fark user image 320x454] [View Full Size image _x_]


... GODDAMNIT
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When the New Team camera man is the news, Fark and filler has hit a new low.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Try it this-a-way......!!!!!

I just luv it.......wet or dry, I fly when I drive...!!!!!
Weeeeeeeeeee

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz......!!!!!

I'm out Fellow Farkerz
 
