(WKBN Youngstown)   Violent gang damages houses and breaks into homes in city-wide crime spree   (wkbn.com) divider line
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh deer.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn lawn rats
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Generation_D
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Knew it wasn't right wingers because Fox was reporting on it
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like The Proud Bucks - a notorious white tail supremacist group.
 
mike4688
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dooooon't say it!
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They expected to rumble with the other gangbangers they saw in the window reflections, were really confused when they didn't find them. Probably hopped up on something they ate in the woods.
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Economic anxiety. They want green energy, not coal.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.welcometoloudcity.com/202​1​/2/15/22283530/thunder-snap-3-game-los​ing-streak-with-114-109-win-over-bucks​

Instead of breaking into houses, they should practice shooting and getting the ball to Giannis closer to the basket, then they wouldn't be losing to the farking Thunder.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like The Proud Bucks - a notorious white tail supremacist group.


Honestly, I expected the police.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The police?  DNRTA
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Priapetic: The police?  DNRTA


More of a stag party.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"OOh Dears.. come out and plaaaaay!"

clink
clink clink

got nuffin'...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But someone has to take the blame. Hoof aces the music in this situation?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chris Paul's garage deer is one angry sonofabiatch.
 
