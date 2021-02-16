 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Dude shoots our his rear car window with a gun. Hides in house. Police say they announced more than 30 times for the home to be evacuated. Well yeah. It wasn't like he could hear you   (wjactv.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another responsible gun owner?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Marvin still in the back seat?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should we call Mr Wolf? Get the coffee and towels ready?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just glad things turned out all white. Nobody got shot and they all went out for donuts and coffee afterwards.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"According to police, a neighbor reported that Spicher had shot out the back window of his vehicle."

VAGUE PRONOUN --- was it the neighbor's car or the shooter's?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gbv23: "According to police, a neighbor reported that Spicher had shot out the back window of his vehicle."

VAGUE PRONOUN --- was it the neighbor's car or the shooter's?


I think the way this works is that the last noun written in the phrase (in this case, Spicher) is where the pronoun get's its possession from.

I could be wrong. But it makes sense to me.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well yeah. It wasn't like he could hear you


I don't get it Subby
 
MorteDiem
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who here among us has not pulled out a lethal weapon, while in a state of inebriated conduct, and oh, why even bother nowadays?
 
Maxor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So be charged with what wreck less discharge? Wtf people if it doesn't effect you keep the cops out of it. Cops, if someone reports a gunshot ask,"were you or your belongs shot? No? Then click hang up and stay out of it. People are allowed to damage their own stuff.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's defundin' for ya!
 
MorteDiem
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: gbv23: "According to police, a neighbor reported that Spicher had shot out the back window of his vehicle."

VAGUE PRONOUN --- was it the neighbor's car or the shooter's?

I think the way this works is that the last noun written in the phrase (in this case, Spicher) is where the pronoun get's its possession from.

I could be wrong. But it makes sense to me.


Grammatically correct, but, unless taken in context, potentially confusing.
 
