(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Florida veterinary team removes shoe swallowed by 10-foot crocodile, thankfully no actually foot with it. Yes, crocodile   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are crocodiles in South Florida, coinciding with alligators. There are differences, too.

Alligator vs Crocodile!
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today in NopeNews

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obligatory.

Mr.Hawk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
oblig
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah they Caiman to Florida a long time ago.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, Florida has crocodiles in addition to alligators:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America​n​_crocodile

The crocs prefer salt and brackish water, while the alligators prefer fresh and brackish water.   So there is only a little bit of overlap in their habitat.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Yeah they Caiman to Florida a long time ago.


Booooooo!
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yo dawg, heard you like crocs.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To bad they didn't find the other one. Alligator shoes are expensive.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They had to call in a large animal surgeon? I guess the regular sized animal surgeon just would not do.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The culprit?

SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: To bad they didn't find the other one. Alligator shoes are expensive.


One could even say they are lecostly.


Yeaaaah.....
 
