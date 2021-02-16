 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Journal (Ireland))   In Ireland, more than 19 is an outrage   (thejournal.ie) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Alcoholic beverage, County Cork, Blood alcohol content, Plea, Arraignment, Daniel Culhane, Hangover, Alford plea  
•       •       •

1209 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 2:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How'd they know he was drunk?
He was driving on the right side of the road.
Well that sounds like a trap.
No, he was in the wrong.
But you just said he was driving right.
That's correct.
Then why was he arrested?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does "more than 19 is an outrage" apply if you're a Duggar?
 
indylaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stole 10 cans of cider, got blitzed, drove a car without a license and then threatened a bystander who complained? Son, this isn't Grand Theft Auto.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's been jailed for 3 years for it already, why are they just telling us now?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't care what you puritans keep yelling about -- that's legal age.

wait what
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Wrong" is not the right word for today's society of political correctness and concern for hurt feelings. It implies the driver was at fault when it hasn't been proven in court. Instead of "wrong side" can we use the word "significantly less correct side."?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In America,
More than 18 is an out-age....
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.