 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   He was, like, freaking me out / He called me a beastie / That's cause, like / He was totally blitzed / He goes, like, bag your face / I'm sure   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Melbourne, Bin bag, Bags, Harry Wasylyk, bizarre scenes, Holiday Inn, Avalon Airport, Geelong, Victoria  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were probably butterfaces.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melbourne,the Fresno of Austria.
 
PScooter63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the 12" single of that.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does "coronavirus health hotel" sound suspiciously like "leper colony"?

AbuHashish: Melbourne,the Fresno of Austria.


You misspelled "Vienna".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, ohmigod!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Drugs will turn you into your parents."
― Frank Zappa
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most likely to hide their identity from press photographers and paparazzi. DHHS say they were wearing proper PPE.

/ Gotta generated the clicks...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.