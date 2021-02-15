 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "A surprising number of ivory bison are being born in the West, confounding geneticists, delighting the rest of us, and we hope fulfilling a Native American prophecy of peace and goodwill on earth"   (returntonow.net) divider line
    More: Interesting, Native Americans in the United States, white bison, return of the white buffalo, Lakota people, rare occurrence, white bison's birth, rare blonde bison, brown bison  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Magical thinking.  Science and reason tell us we're doomed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THE WHITE BUFFALO (1977): ALL the White Buffalo scenes
Youtube NnLVhVLX3SU
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, now it's going to end up one someone's wall.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do they make good piano keys?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Do they make good piano keys?


Ebony looks better.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know everyone thinks the native peoples were all spiritual and mystic and the White buffalo thing is a prophecy.

I think they were just cynical motherfarkers and it was meant sarcastically as something akin to 'when pigs fly"

"Oh yeah, we'll have peace on earth when white buffalos start roaming the plains"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is a penis joke about big white horn in there somewhere. I've not had my first cup of coffee yet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thats majestic as hell.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rusty from Rin Tin Tin almost got run over by a stampede and was saved by a White Buffalo.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Magical thinking.  Science and reason tell us we're doomed.


Your SARS blanket is on the way.
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Then 3 wolves attacked and ate it.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: You know everyone thinks the native peoples were all spiritual and mystic and the White buffalo thing is a prophecy.

I think they were just cynical motherfarkers and it was meant sarcastically as something akin to 'when pigs fly"

"Oh yeah, we'll have peace on earth when white buffalos start roaming the plains"


"Were"?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lack of wolves.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't tell Ted.
 
