(EuroNews)   Hoping to have them clear the snow from his road Ukrainian tells police he killed his mother's partner and that they should bring a snowplough if they want to arrest him. Cops arrive in an ATV. Suspect now faces a €3.50 (around $1,500,000) fine   (euronews.com) divider line
18
18 Comments
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "Dear Papa, Don't dig up that garden. That's where the bodies are buried" joke only works when you need yard work done.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat


No kidding.  My kids were in Europe a couple of years ago & came back with a bunch that they decided to keep as a memento.  Screw that, cash them in & they can afford to go back but this time in real luxury.

/maybe even toss a couple to the old man...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So remember.
Call Mr. Plow,
That's my name.
That name again is Mr. Plow.

I guess he didn't remember.
"Fully" "Licensed" and "bonded" by the "city"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat


We keep printing COVID BUX and pretty soon it will be.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat


Relax.  Canadian dollars, not real ones.
 
rga184
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat


Man, the dollar is STRUGGLING.

The currency he was actually fined was 119 hymens, or something like that.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat


Obviously not, but the USD has lost a lot of value vs all of the major currencies since last March.

I don't know if this is the result of deliberate devaluation or something else.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So I should call the fire station instead?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A fine of up to 119 hryvnias, which was better than the 1 hernia he'd have gotten if he shoveled it.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus, I have about 80 euros in cash left over from my last trip to Europe. I'm rich!
 
rga184
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat

Relax.  Canadian dollars, not real ones.


I remember driving in Canada through a town that didn't seem that big.  Then we saw a sign that said, welcome to so and so city, population 100,000.  My dad said, "wow, 100k, doesn't seem like it's that big a town.".

I told him that yes, but it's 100 thousand Canadian.
 
rga184
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rnatalie: A fine of up to 119 hryvnias, which was better than the 1 hernia he'd have gotten if he shoveled it.


Nice.  I went with a hymen joke instead, but i like your hernia angle.  You get a funny.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Faces a fine of 119 hryvnias.  They like making their penalties prime numbers there
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat

Obviously not, but the USD has lost a lot of value vs all of the major currencies since last March.

I don't know if this is the result of deliberate devaluation or something else.


I mean, entire economy sectors are paralyzed, and the US has moved away from necessary items into more luxury-type goods, which makes sense when everything is normal, but makes the US uniquely vulnerable when reducing work to essential ones only - and the essential industries often take huge amounts from the taxpayer in subsidies (energy, farming).
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Faces a fine of 119 hryvnias.  They like making their penalties prime numbers there


A lot of countries scale fines to income, so a speeding ticket for instance might be 0.5% of your yearly income. It keeps poor people from being ruined by what's supposed to be a relatively minor fine, and makes rich people have to pay an amount that they'll at least notice.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Call the Right man for the Job......!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then he shows up just ta be a Look-ie-loo.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


He tried......

Fark user imageView Full Size


No REGURTZ & above all No Friggin REFUNDZ neither........!!!!!!

I'm out Fellow Farkerz, goin back to me movie....CrossFire....Just takin a break from being a TROLL/HERMIT w/all of the washin, coverin, maskin² & last but not least sanitizin......!!!!

Peace Out......!!!!
 
groverpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: NateAsbestos: 3.5 euros is 1.5 million dollars?

Holy shiat

Relax.  Canadian dollars, not real ones.


Have check the exchange rates. 1 USD = 1.26 CAD. 1 EUR = 1.21 USD. Since on Fark the number of CAD to USD is vastly inflated then the same should be true of the EUR to USD.
 
