(Slate)   "A wooden Lincoln figurine from the 1880s, sporting an alarmingly red penis." Man, when Slate says they're gonna write about vintage porn, they ain't kidding   (slate.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Pornography, Sex worker, Amateur pornography, People's Porn, History of Handmade Pornography, Lisa Sigel, journalist Ana Valens' Tumblr Porn, People's Porn tries  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just how red does it have to be to be considered "alarming"?  Like...."rocket red"?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Four w***** and seven inches ago....
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's quite a Lincoln Log
 
toejam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Well, that's quite a Lincoln Log


Dammit you. You scooped me.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't all porn ho made?

8===()
8()
8==()
8()
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Railsplitter indeed.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vintage porn. I've got a VHS video that I purchased in 1994. Does that count?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not buying the used copy. Nope.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark that betamax crap, we're breaking out grandad's super-8 projector.
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RELEVANT  (NSFW)
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Just how red does it have to be to be considered "alarming"?  Like...."rocket red"?


syphilitic red i think is the threshold
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh Slate, just die with what little dignity you have left.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
State management: Think you can make porn boring?
Reporter: I won't let you down.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: State management: Think you can make porn boring?
Reporter: I won't let you down.


Slate, not State. Jeez.
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Vintage porn. I've got a VHS video that I purchased in 1994. Does that count?


Seeing as anyone over the age of 18 in 1994 is at least 45 years old now: yes.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this the Lincoln Project controversy I've heard so much about?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bummer.  I was hoping for a helpful pic of alarmingly red.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: Seeing as anyone over the age of 18 in 1994 is at least 45 years old now: yes.


I still have the VHS tape in my library. I think the last time I even put it in the VHS player was in 2003.


I think Ron Jeremy was in a few scenes...
 
