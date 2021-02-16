 Skip to content
(CNN)   Your revenge bedtime procrastination isn't healthy for you. In other news, revenge bedtime procrastination?   (cnn.com) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revenge Bedtime Procrastination is my Cyndi Lauper piano bar persona.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like something you'd do to piss off your partner. Like, he/she wants you to come to bed but you keep putting it off because you have to finish one more email or read one more article or eat one more package of Samoas.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This, but laying down next to someone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This, but laying down next to someone.

[Fark user image 300x330]


Duty calls.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like the version where they get up at 6:00 am, once, and then remind you for the rest of the day how early they got up, and you didn't get up until 8:30.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: then remind you for the rest of the day how early they got up


Fark user imageView Full Size


"No one cares how early you wake up"
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We have literally regressed to childhood, crying "No!" to bedtime in order to feel some control over life.  This isn't good.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Byno: Revenge Bedtime Procrastination is my Cyndi Lauper piano bar persona.


Dang, Revenge Bedtime Procrastination is the name of my She Wants Revenge cover band.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It sounds like something you'd do to piss off your partner. Like, he/she wants you to come to bed but you keep putting it off because you have to finish one more email or read one more article or eat one more package of Samoas.


It's work psychology. The Japanese have known about it for years.

Workers that feel like they have very little control over their lives will stay up late to exercise control and feel like they're gaining a semblance of freedom in their lives.

That may be what the article says though, didn't click.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a dumb name but a real phenomenon.

skyotter: We have literally regressed to childhood, crying "No!" to bedtime in order to feel some control over life.  This isn't good.


I've been making fun of myself for doing exactly that. I'm kind of relieved that I'm not alone.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: It sounds like something you'd do to piss off your partner. Like, he/she wants you to come to bed but you keep putting it off because you have to finish one more email or read one more article or eat one more package of Samoas.

It's work psychology. The Japanese have known about it for years.

Workers that feel like they have very little control over their lives will stay up late to exercise control and feel like they're gaining a semblance of freedom in their lives.

That may be what the article says though, didn't click.


Yup, that's exactly it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: We have literally regressed to childhood, crying "No!" to bedtime in order to feel some control over life.  This isn't good.


Who could have predicted that wage slavery and treating employees as interchangeable parts would hurt morale?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: cryinoutloud: then remind you for the rest of the day how early they got up

[Fark user image 652x316]

"No one cares how early you wake up"


"The waiter doesn't need to know your name"
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: We have literally regressed to childhood, crying "No!" to bedtime in order to feel some control over life.  This isn't good.


normally I get up and go exercise at 6am, but lately (the last 8 months) I find myself going to bed extraordinarily early simply because I don't want to be awake. I'm sure its a symptom of depression that I find that more appealing than being awake.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Revenge bedtime masturbation" is still cool though, right?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I try to go to bed before 11:00 then I'm up at 3:00 in the morning wondering what the fark am I supposed to do now...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: "Revenge bedtime procrastination is just a cry from overworked people, and they're actually trying to put off bedtime just a little bit so they can reclaim something for themselves," Dasgupta said.

I wonder if it has something to do with this:

The U.S. is the Most Overworked Developed Nation in the World

https://20somethingfinance.com/americ​a​n-hours-worked-productivity-vacation/

And this:

U.S. is worst among developed nations for worker benefits

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/04/us-is​-​worst-among-rich-nations-for-worker-be​nefits.html

Hell, this is from 2013, so you know it has gotten worse:

When it comes to vacations, the U.S. stinks

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/when-it-​c​omes-to-vacations-the-us-stinks/

Almost looks like it is all tied together, doesn't it? Who knew that Capitalism would suck the very soul out of workers, leaving them not wanting to give all of themselves to their underpaying jobs.
 
toejam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, I do this and it is taking a toll. I am with my wife (works from home) and kids (online learning) all fricking day every day thanks to COVID. I'm an introvert and by the end of the day I'm drained. The only alone time I get is after 11pm. So I stay up until 2 or 3 to get some alone time. The lesson here is never get married or have kids.

/ I love my wife
// I love my kids
/// Yes, I know I sound like a grouch
 
darkmythology
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh. Well this explains a lot.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I have to iron the sheets I'll do it on my schedule.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: "No one cares how early you wake up"


The only time I could appreciate a Geico commercial is when I saw Dr. Rick throwing couch pillows to the floor.
Been there...mama you need space
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: It sounds like something you'd do to piss off your partner. Like, he/she wants you to come to bed but you keep putting it off because you have to finish one more email or read one more article or eat one more package of Samoas.

It's work psychology. The Japanese have known about it for years.

Workers that feel like they have very little control over their lives will stay up late to exercise control and feel like they're gaining a semblance of freedom in their lives.

That may be what the article says though, didn't click.

Yup, that's exactly it.


It's one of the things I look for in people working under me. If they're coming in tired all the time, they've either got some home issues that they might need time with, or they may feel undervalued and unappreciated at work.

Usually you can right the ship, but it requires a bit of flexibility and understanding with their mental state, and a lot of companies would rather just replace you. In reality, giving them a Friday off every once in a while will help enormously.

Ideally, I'd give them a raise, but we work straight commission, so, not really doable.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toejam: Yeah, I do this and it is taking a toll. I am with my wife (works from home) and kids (online learning) all fricking day every day thanks to COVID. I'm an introvert and by the end of the day I'm drained. The only alone time I get is after 11pm. So I stay up until 2 or 3 to get some alone time. The lesson here is never get married or have kids.

/ I love my wife
// I love my kids
/// Yes, I know I sound like a grouch


Start slipping them nyquil at dinner....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: The only time I could appreciate a Geico commercial is when I saw Dr. Rick


I like this current round of Progressive commercials. I laugh at all the little things like how everyone backs up when Dr Rick asks who wants to open up a PDF...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: It sounds like something you'd do to piss off your partner. Like, he/she wants you to come to bed but you keep putting it off because you have to finish one more email or read one more article or eat one more package of Samoas.

It's work psychology. The Japanese have known about it for years.

Workers that feel like they have very little control over their lives will stay up late to exercise control and feel like they're gaining a semblance of freedom in their lives.

That may be what the article says though, didn't click.

Yup, that's exactly it.

It's one of the things I look for in people working under me. If they're coming in tired all the time, they've either got some home issues that they might need time with, or they may feel undervalued and unappreciated at work.

Usually you can right the ship, but it requires a bit of flexibility and understanding with their mental state, and a lot of companies would rather just replace you. In reality, giving them a Friday off every once in a while will help enormously.

Ideally, I'd give them a raise, but we work straight commission, so, not really doable.


I would thank you for the promotion, but more money doesn't buy more time so I would compromise.
 
toejam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: toejam: Yeah, I do this and it is taking a toll. I am with my wife (works from home) and kids (online learning) all fricking day every day thanks to COVID. I'm an introvert and by the end of the day I'm drained. The only alone time I get is after 11pm. So I stay up until 2 or 3 to get some alone time. The lesson here is never get married or have kids.

/ I love my wife
// I love my kids
/// Yes, I know I sound like a grouch

Start slipping them nyquil at dinner....


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think it's past the expiration date yet.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was going to put "Fark is not your personal erotica site".

But then I thought better of it.
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing about modern society is healthy. Get through it however you can.
 
Pew
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back in my day, we called it "staying up late."
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This, but laying down next to someone.

[Fark user image 300x330]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: It's one of the things I look for in people working under me. If they're coming in tired all the time, they've either got some home issues that they might need time with, or they may feel undervalued and unappreciated at work.

Usually you can right the ship, but it requires a bit of flexibility and understanding with their mental state, and a lot of companies would rather just replace you. In reality, giving them a Friday off every once in a while will help enormously.

Ideally, I'd give them a raise, but we work straight commission, so, not really doable.


COVID is playing a major part in it. 

I alternate between being an introvert and extrovert - that is, I "recharge" either through solitude or social interaction, depending on my mood (and I am a moody betch).

I haven't had a time to myself since I took a single vacation day in August. And prior to that it was about ten months before I got a proper vacation. Obviously going out to the bar or visiting friends is out of the question. I love my wife, but her neurosis is exhausting (not that I'm an angel). My son's a cutie but he's also two years old. Since the weather's gotten cold we're forced to be house-bound on weekends, so I can't even ask them to go do something else. I've run a marathon before, so please understand I'm not exaggerating when I say this is a bigger feat of endurance. 

I really need the weather and daycare schedules to align so I can take some more time off and hopefully get some relief. 

So my two cents to your dilemma is to get them more vacation time in the spring. I know I'd appreciate that more than a pay raise at this point.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My problem with this article is that it's written like this is an inherently bad thing.

Overworked people should try to carve out more time for themselves.  Sometimes staying up late is the only way to achieve this.

But the article is framed like
"HOW DARE YOU PUT YOURSELF FIRST!
YOU HAVE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED PRODUCTIVITY AND HAVE ANGERED THE GOD OF CAPITALISM!"

To me, the solution is a more flexible employer (including, more pr flexible, PTO).  Not becoming a "No time for myself in months, but I got 8 hours of sleep" zombie.
 
