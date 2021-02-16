 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Yarrrr, the leader of the Oathkeepers announces that he's not finished being a terrorist, matey   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Dumbass, Joe Biden, United States Capitol, Insurrection Act, Stewart Rhodes, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Oath Keepers group, Barack Obama  
•       •       •

1476 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Buddy Hackett?  NOOOO!!!
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clap him in irons!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would he stop if no one's going to hold him accountable?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fark around and find out, if he gets busted for something how much you want to bet when they interrogate him he cries his eyes out and turns on everyone.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RICO the whole org, pull the membership list and include them. That is literally what the law is for.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reign of terror so far:

- Let's get organized and fight COVID
- Stop being mean to people
- Heck, let's help some people out

It's the end of civnilzation without a doubt.
 
ProfessorBling [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well fark around and find out, if he gets busted for something how much you want to bet when they interrogate him he cries his eyes out and turns on everyone.


He's halfway there
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 780x438]

Buddy Hackett?  NOOOO!!!


"How many eyes do you have?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has an oath to keep.  As long as the money comes in, he'll keep his oath.

I wonder if I can spin off an Oath Keepers Car Wash and Oil Change franchise?  "We'll take good care of your car.  That is our oath."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's had his rum, had his sodomy, now it's time for the DOJ to bring out the lash.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: RICO the whole org, pull the membership list and include them. That is literally what the law is for.


THIS!!!

Send the whole lot to Gitmo and hold them there without bond until their trials.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wage0048: Zombies ate my neighbors: RICO the whole org, pull the membership list and include them. That is literally what the law is for.

THIS!!!

Send the whole lot to Gitmo and hold them there without bond until their trials.


And who is going to do it? Law enforcement and our criminal justice system don't care. Hell, a significant portion of our law enforcement follows his lead.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They've burnt the boats.  They understand they've done enough wrong to warrant a capital sentence.  They have no incentive to stop.  Christopher Wray will be remembered as another Republican that looked the other way as Republicans crimed their way to an American mass casualty event; Joe Biden will be remembered as another spineless Democrat that allowed it to happen; much shock will be feigned as the Treasury is looted.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: The reign of terror so far:

- Let's get organized and fight COVID
- Stop being mean to people
- Heck, let's help some people out

It's the end of civnilzation without a doubt.


Bless your heart
 
Number 216
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good, keep announcing what you're doing to make the FBIs job that much easier

Every domestic terrorist that took part in January 6 needs to be imprisoned with a Muslim cell mate from Gitmo in addition to having their citizenship revoked.

Play terrorist games, win dumbass prizes.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: t when they interrogate him he cries his eyes out....



Eye.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this confuses me. there are houses of worship that have Oath Keepers. but it is based on helping each other in the congregation, doing good deeds and what not for members of the flock. if a guy needs help doing a brake job on his truck you help him. that type of thing. it is a matter of being there for one another. in a good way. these Oath Keepers we read about online, this makes my head spin slightly to one side. me confused.
 
Cheron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trust me he is safe. FBI isn't going to give up their best informant.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
what he claims are 365 million armed patriots ready to "rise up."

Difficulty: that's about 40 million more people than there are US Citizens so... we've gone from insurrection to treason, then?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Arrest the leaders.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rightwing: check
Middle aged: check
Overweight: check
White: check
shiatty goatee: check
Violent: check
Anti-American coont: check
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He's had his rum, had his sodomy, now it's time for the DOJ to bring out the lash.


Wait. Has he had his scurvy yet?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Rightwing: check
Middle aged: check
Overweight: check
White: check
shiatty goatee: check
Violent: check
Anti-American coont: check


Tiny penis: check
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: what he claims are 365 million armed patriots ready to "rise up."

Difficulty: that's about 40 million more people than there are US Citizens so... we've gone from insurrection to treason, then?


Only about 25 Million over...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Without his tough guy eye patch.Looks like he's trying to explain away all the kiddie pron on his smart phone.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cheron: Trust me he is safe. FBI isn't going to give up their best informant.


The FBI has so many untouchable "informants" in so many violent right-wing organizations that maybe we need to take down the FBI if they're only helping these violent right-wing organizations.
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: wage0048: Zombies ate my neighbors: RICO the whole org, pull the membership list and include them. That is literally what the law is for.

THIS!!!

Send the whole lot to Gitmo and hold them there without bond until their trials.

And who is going to do it? Law enforcement and our criminal justice system don't care. Hell, a significant portion of our law enforcement follows his lead.


If the FBI won't do it, start firing agents and directors (for cause) and including them in the RICO indictments.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For some reason the headline made me think of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh - the RWNJs are all freaking out and turning on each other as they panic over who's a snitch. Let them fight.

FBI Informant Panic Is Ruining Friendships All Over the Far Right
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: Well fark around and find out, if he gets busted for something how much you want to bet when they interrogate him he cries his eyes out and turns on everyone.


You'd lose that bet, given he doesn't have eyes, only eye.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wage0048: AdmirableSnackbar: wage0048: Zombies ate my neighbors: RICO the whole org, pull the membership list and include them. That is literally what the law is for.

THIS!!!

Send the whole lot to Gitmo and hold them there without bond until their trials.

And who is going to do it? Law enforcement and our criminal justice system don't care. Hell, a significant portion of our law enforcement follows his lead.

If the FBI won't do it, start firing agents and directors (for cause) and including them in the RICO indictments.


And who is going to do that?
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I understand it, the Oath Keepers claim to protect the constitution, but seem very quiet on constitutionally protected rights light abortion and equal marriage. Surely they can't all live in Escondido?
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You gotta declare this regime to be illegitimate," Stewart Rhodes said on Infowars onJanuary 30 --24 days after the riot amid the violence that left five dead and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden's election win. "You gotta to declare everything that comes out of King Biden's mouth as illegitimate -- null and void from the inception because he is not a legitimate president."

It's no coincidence that the nuttiest end of catholicism is the sedevacantists.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Without his tough guy eye patch.Looks like he's trying to explain away all the kiddie pron on his smart phone.


100% this dude has that/distributes that shiat! Seriously, I PROMISE that without a doubt the vast majority of these worthless skinflints are involved in that. I mean, seriously, there fetish is picking on and abusing the weak.

Surprised no one has done a venn diagram on serial killers/right-wing terrorists/pedofiles. Probably because it would just be a circle with the letters GQP dead center.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: As I understand it, the Oath Keepers claim to protect the constitution, but seem very quiet on constitutionally protected rights light abortion and equal marriage. Surely they can't all live in Escondido?


"Local man passionate defender of what he imagines the Constitution to be."
 
zjoik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
how do they expect this guy to keep an oath if he's too weak to keep his hands off the snacks?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Rightwing: check
Middle aged: check
Overweight: check
White: check
shiatty goatee: check
Violent: check
Anti-American coont: check


I believe that style of goatee is referred to as a "prison pussy."  Seems quite popular with the insurrectionist demographic.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like he swore an oath to never skip fourth meal.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left. I suppose that you feel like you can just use our language like that? That's the definition of privilege.

Just because the man has an eyepatch doesn't make him a pirate.

Pirates value democracy.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When did this Schmuck become "leader" of the Oathkeepers?  thought that was Thomas Caldwell the retired Navy guy they arrested last month.  Is this position like being the "#2 guy in al-qeada"?

And given those texts the FBI revealed last week about a plan to have the 3%'ers ferry "Heavy weapons" across the Potomac by boat, land them at a doc near the Pentagon, and put them in the hands of an Oathkeepers "Strike Team" so they could be deployed "if needed"; how is ANYONE connected to the Org not already in jail on conspiracy charges?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: what he claims are 365 million armed patriots ready to "rise up."

Difficulty: that's about 40 million more people than there are US Citizens so... we've gone from insurrection to treason, then?

Only about 25 Million over...


Math is hard.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.