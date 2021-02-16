 Skip to content
(Slate)   Meteorologists want you to know that they're sick and tired of you getting angry at them just because they're "always wrong" and "have no idea what they're talking about and just pull shiat out of their asses." I mean, do you have to be so demanding?   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Tornado, Extreme precipitation, Tornado watch, Thunderstorm, weather radio alerts, television meteorologist, Wind, love of the science  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, the "real" meteorologists are never as sexy as the weather girls on local tv.  Step it up.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100+ years ago, hurricanes just showed up and killed thousands with no warning.  Predicting tornadoes was impossible even 50 years ago.  The current state of things is an improvement.

The people who get everything wrong are business and political pundits.  Jim Cramer is never right about anything and he's had a show for 25 years.  Every 4 years, some guy predicts that one of the major political parties is "dead" now, and they never die.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And their real names aren't Dallas Rains or Johnny Mountain.  All they do is lie.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Kristol and Marc Theissen are asked by "serious" news people to make predictions and they are never right about anything.  Whenever Bill Kristol says X will happen, it won't.

Peggy Noonan still has a job.
This is the real bullshiat industry.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could almost deal with them being wrong...it's a tough problem.

But spare me the 5 minute explanation about what didn't happen..and just tell me your best guess for the next few days.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see meteorologists have taken the "You just don't have the intelligence to understand how right, in fact, I was" approach made famous by famous George-Will-in-training Nate Silver.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meteorology the only job where you get paid to be wrong.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read in a book once that for rain chance percentages between 30 and 70% they are actually worse than a coin flip.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the day the weatherperson said it was going to be sunny, mid 70's with a chance of afternoon rain and completely nailed it doesn't stick out in your brain.

They're usually right, people just remember when they were wrong.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like a job where I can be 75% right 75% of the time. I agree, spare us the explanation of why looking out the window beat your fancy computer forecast. Also quit trying to pretend anything past 3 days is anything remotely accurate...
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bull.... it isn't that they're always wrong, it's that they've taken to sensationalizing the weather. No one cares if the weather isn't exactly correct, it's that they've decided "2-3 inches of snow" is "about a foot". No it isn't, and then they wonder why people ignore them when there really is a seriously dangerous storm system headed for an area.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Meteorologists have to deal with this.
They do OK.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm usually relieved when they're wrong.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old and can't keep up with all the new phrases.   Is this cancel culture?    Taking down an article because some folks got offended.   Or does it have to be about race or gender or something?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I don't know about tornadoes and stuff (we don't have those here) but when the guy in tv says it's gonna rain tomorrow, it rains.  If he says it's gonna get windy tomorrow, it gets windy.  They seem to be doing pretty good.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bender?
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: Meteorologists have to deal with this.
They do OK.


Haha, this. I was going to post about meteorologists discovering Chaos Theory and the butterfly effect.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Meteorology the only job where you get paid to be wrong.


toss Law Enforcement in there too. Project Innocence would be freeing innocent convicts every day of the week if they were well funded and manned by every person wanting to be a lawyer.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even when they're right, people say they're wrong.  Hurricane Laura had a measured 17.2 ft storm surge.  They said it would be unsurvivable.  People left because they would have drowned.  Nobody died so it's all "LOLOL they said it was unsurvivable!?!?!"

They were actually right.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, there's a difference between meteors and tornadoes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here it seems they mostly get the snowfall amounts wrong. Last time we were supposed to get about 4-8 inches and all we got was about 2. The storm shifted north. I am not angry about that I just worry people won't take it seriously when the next storm hits and they get dumped on
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an old joke to crack on the weatherperson, but in just the last decade it's gotten so much better. Several days out might still be a crapshoot, but if the guy on our local 11 o'clock news says the rain starts tomorrow between noon and 2 p.m., you don't want to plan an outdoor lunch. It's going to rain.
 
JoePip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew on Saturday that I would be snowed in today. That's a got dam miracle in my book. I'm old enough to remember unexpected regular thunderstorms all summer and tornadoes with no warning.
 
yuthinasia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: Meteorologists have to deal with this.
They do OK.


I'm strangely attracted to this...
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeballKid: I see meteorologists have taken the "You just don't have the intelligence to understand how right, in fact, I was" approach made famous by famous George-Will-in-training Nate Silver.


with your intellect and heightened level of insight you should have your own show. I bet folks would flock from all over to hear you speak on all manner of subjects.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Meteorology the only job where you get paid to be wrong.


Lucky for me that is not strictly true.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun times are when the weather apps on the phone all say it's warm and clear, but looking out the window it's storming.

With one of them I'm 10 or 20 miles from their headquarters. You'd think they could handle their own turf.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Here it seems they mostly get the snowfall amounts wrong. Last time we were supposed to get about 4-8 inches and all we got was about 2. The storm shifted north. I am not angry about that I just worry people won't take it seriously when the next storm hits and they get dumped on


This. Except the issue is they sensationalize the 4-8". If they calmly told folks to be prepared, great. Any Northeasterner knows the first potential snowfall of the season is essentially the apocalypse, according to the local news.
Maybe folks would be less pissed if we stopped predicting the end times for 2-8" of snowfall [in the NE].
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: Meteorologists have to deal with this.
They do OK.


Didn't Madonna wear those for a while?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The folks at the NWS Seattle pretty much nailed the general details of the snow we just had, so I'm not sure what everyone is complaining about.

Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sick and tired of being told that ordinary people are sick and tired! I know that I'm not.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I once called my local news station because they pre-empted the football pregame for snow coverage. Every other channel was covering the storm and they had unique programming that could have been an alternative for people that would rather look out the window and say, "Yep, it's snowing."
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some of the local (Milwaukee) meteorologists take the time to explain why they're uncertain about a particular system's behavior and that's great. What pisses me off are the sensationalist headlines that are actually a worst case scenario for a tiny sliver of the viewing area. And the tornado sirens? Great. Another EF0 was spotted 30 miles away heading in the opposite direction. Thanks.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lately, the Google weather app on my phone will predict precipitation to the percentage point, but will almost never say it's 100% even if it's currently raining.

I want a job where I can tell you there's a 67% chance of something happening, and I know there's a greater than 66% chance, but don't have to guarantee a damn thing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are only like 1.04 × 1044 molecules in the whole atmosphere. What's the big deal? Can't you just model it in SolidWorks?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The National Weather Service seems to be the most accurate one (weather.gov). One of the few agencies Trump didn't fark with, maybe he didn't know it existed. The local news don't have satellites and radar and whatnot so they're just extrapolating based on what the big boys have already forecast. 

It also helps that I'm in the flat middle part of the country. Other than Tornados, we don't really get new/sudden weather changes like the coasts and mountains do. By the time weather happens here it's usually happened to a couple other states and they already know the speed it's moving this way.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TV meteorologists suck. I had a friend at the local National Weather Service that would email me the real weather report for snow. It was usually different from what you get on the news because it was based on the forecast his colleagues thought was most likely, not the one the news liked best because it was more interesting. News will have the same most likely forecast NWS came up with but report on less likely models for lulz.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kirzania: groppet: Here it seems they mostly get the snowfall amounts wrong. Last time we were supposed to get about 4-8 inches and all we got was about 2. The storm shifted north. I am not angry about that I just worry people won't take it seriously when the next storm hits and they get dumped on

This. Except the issue is they sensationalize the 4-8". If they calmly told folks to be prepared, great. Any Northeasterner knows the first potential snowfall of the season is essentially the apocalypse, according to the local news.
Maybe folks would be less pissed if we stopped predicting the end times for 2-8" of snowfall [in the NE].


Man if only there was some way to find a weather report outside of the local news.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It has been the plight of the meteorologist since the science was invented.
I wrote a story about it a little while ago, that is totally relevant to this.

Because let's face it, even with all the best predictive models in the universe, there is no such thing as a 100% prediction any further than about 10 minutes out.  That's how quickly things can change.

And in fairness, they really are more correct than not.  And their predictions are getting better DAYS out rather than just HOURS out.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kirzania: groppet: Here it seems they mostly get the snowfall amounts wrong. Last time we were supposed to get about 4-8 inches and all we got was about 2. The storm shifted north. I am not angry about that I just worry people won't take it seriously when the next storm hits and they get dumped on

This. Except the issue is they sensationalize the 4-8". If they calmly told folks to be prepared, great. Any Northeasterner knows the first potential snowfall of the season is essentially the apocalypse, according to the local news.
Maybe folks would be less pissed if we stopped predicting the end times for 2-8" of snowfall [in the NE].


They don't sensationalize small amounts of show. It is social media and new local news vying for viewers.
When the NWS went gloom and doom for Katrina they were ignored.
 
inelegy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How to be a TV meteorologist, Midwestern winter edition:
1) Four days out: Predict massive snowfall amounts using dire-yet-colorful, eye-catching maps and charts. Deliver forecast with as much excitement and and phony gravity as you can muster.
2) Three days out: Slightly dial back snowfall predictions using dire-yet-colorful, eye-catching maps and charts, make no mention of yesterday's dire prediction. Deliver forecast with as much excitement and and phony gravity as you can muster.
3) Two days out: Slightly dial back snowfall predictions using dire-yet-colorful, eye-catching maps and charts, make no mention of yesterday's prediction. Deliver forecast with as much excitement and and phony gravity as you can muster.
4) One day out: Dial back snowfall predictions to almost nothing using dire-yet-colorful, eye-catching maps and charts, make no mention of yesterday's prediction. Deliver forecast with as much excitement and and phony gravity as you can muster.
5) Day of predicted event: Make note that the massive dëth-snöw that "just missed us" will now impact some nearby (yet largely unrelated) locality, claim some sort of passive-aggressive victory in your failure.

6) Five days out: Predict massive snowfall amounts using dire-yet-colorful, eye-catching maps and charts. Deliver forecast with as much excitement and and phony gravity as you can muster . . .
Congratulations! You are now an accredited TV meteorologist, endowed with all of the undeserved respect that implies.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was just talking to someone pissed off the weatherman was off by 2" in the snow totals.


I don't think our civilization is healthy.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Serious question (so please don't delete me for this): Are the majority of male meteorologists/weathermen on local tv, gay? I think it's closer to 75% in my local tv market. If so, any idea why that is?

/Hopefully I can ask this since I'm of that persuasion myself. Just always been curious about why this would be.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meteorology doesn't work like that. Neither do statstics, probability, or "predictions" based on past data.

Strictly speaking, most meteorology deals with the past and is therefore right, even when it is wrong. Scientists are very good at predicting past events provided they have complete data. Besides, 70% chance of rain means 30% chance of no rain, so the meteorologists may get the math right and still be "wrong" a very large percentage of the time.

Meteorology is now on a scientific basis (having been all statistics-gathering before the 1940s) and can make valid and often right predictions of the weather hours or even several days in advance, but three weeks is way beyond the kin of even astrologers and crystal ball readers.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do hate when they break into programing. Most because they never tell you anything new. They just repeat themselves over and over. Break in, give a quick update and GTFO. There's no reason to sit there for 20 minutes saying the same thing over and over.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Serious question (so please don't delete me for this): Are the majority of male meteorologists/weathermen on local tv, gay? I think it's closer to 75% in my local tv market. If so, any idea why that is?

/Hopefully I can ask this since I'm of that persuasion myself. Just always been curious about why this would be.


The straight guys crowd them out of sports and "real news" reading. Also, a large plurality of media types are always gay or bisexual.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: They don't sensationalize small amounts of show. It is social media and new local news vying for viewers.
When the NWS went gloom and doom for Katrina they were ignored.


I can't wait until meteorologists start being the targets of hate crimes, since nobody wants to hear what they're talking about. Shutting down the weather report is still better than being a farking loser who killed off the very air they breathe, after all.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Meteorology the only job where you get paid to be wrong.


Designated hitters too. If they get a hit 3 out of every 10 at-bats, they're considered phenomenal
 
