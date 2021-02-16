 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Google and Facebook: Look, we can't possibly pay for content displayed in the search or news feed. How about we make a select few of you a preferred news partner, we throw you some cash, and we forget about the whole thing?   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"Facebook threatened to block Australians from sharing news"

Oh no, how will Real Australians be able to share the truth that Nancy Pelosi told Capitol Police to let the patriots into the capitol so she could impeach Trump?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: FTA:"Facebook threatened to block Australians from sharing news"

Oh no, how will Real Australians be able to share the truth that Nancy Pelosi told Capitol Police to let the patriots into the capitol so she could impeach Trump?


The problem is those sites wouldn't be blocked, but real news orgs would be,
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Google and Facebook: Look, we can't possibly pay for content

Because they are spending all that money on customer support.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Google and Facebook: Look, we can't possibly pay for content

Because they are spending all that money on customer support.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We pay in exposure. Pretend you're an artist.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it should be reciprocal then. If google has to pay to display news content then traffic to the news organizations directed there by google should have the news organization pay google.
 
70Ford
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well that explains why Google keeps farking with the way the news feed works on the home page.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what I've noticed?  The internet has become nearly useless for looking things up.  "Google" something, and the first 12 results are nearly useless paid for results.  And god forbid you look up a recipe that isn't someone waxing poetic about grandma's biscuits for 12 pages when you just want a damn recipe.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
RICO FACEBOOK
 
