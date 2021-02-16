 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Old and busted: "You wouldn't download a car". New Best Korea hotness: "You wouldn't download a vaccine"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, North Korea, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, Seoul's National Intelligence Service, South Korea's spy agency, computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, nuclear-armed North, treatment technology  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 3:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Downloading a vaccine doesn't do any good unless you already have Gates' microchips in your bloodstream to run the program.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You wouldn't download a car"

Shut up, you don't know me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, I need to update my anti-virus definitions...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously, if I thought there was ANY chance of that working it would be RMB->Install in a heartbeat.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
we are in global pandemic doh every and all research on the coronovirus and vaccine for it should be made public domain by law. so if they got to hack those pharma good on them hope they got everything.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "You wouldn't download a car"

Shut up, you don't know me.


The best response to that I saw was "I would download the motherfarking Batmobile and the gas to drive it"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do GTA mods count?

Because....
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.