(WCVB Boston)   Man subdued by law enforcement officers on flight from Atlanta to Boston after attempting to open cabin door mid-flight. No word whether or not he saw a creature walking on the wings and pulling up the engine cowlings   (wcvb.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
French said two officers wearing badges intervened.
"They were having a hard time subduing him, so I jumped out of my seat. They were both saying, you know, 'We need a belt. We need something for handcuffs,'" French said. "I started yelling at the passengers, 'I need a belt!' Another lady in first class gave me her belt."

I don't understand. They're officers wearing badges who happened to be on the flight but they don't have any of their equipment? No handcuffs? They need some random woman to give them her belt?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: French said two officers wearing badges intervened.
"They were having a hard time subduing him, so I jumped out of my seat. They were both saying, you know, 'We need a belt. We need something for handcuffs,'" French said. "I started yelling at the passengers, 'I need a belt!' Another lady in first class gave me her belt."

I don't understand. They're officers wearing badges who happened to be on the flight but they don't have any of their equipment? No handcuffs? They need some random woman to give them her belt?


They could have been off duty. TFA is terribly unclear.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most aircraft (at least all of the ones that I have worked on) carry zip tie handcuffs in the cockpit.

Also want to point out that while the aircraft is at altitude and pressurized, it is nearly impossible to open a cabin door.  The air pressure inside holds it against the stops, preventing the mechanism to unlatch the doors.  I have also tried this while we pressurized the aircraft while on the ground (maintenance stuff) and they aren't opening.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd think people would know by now you can't physically do that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lovesandwich: Most aircraft (at least all of the ones that I have worked on) carry zip tie handcuffs in the cockpit.

Also want to point out that while the aircraft is at altitude and pressurized, it is nearly impossible to open a cabin door.  The air pressure inside holds it against the stops, preventing the mechanism to unlatch the doors.  I have also tried this while we pressurized the aircraft while on the ground (maintenance stuff) and they aren't opening.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have this kind of story about 2-3 times a year. WTF are people thinking when they do this?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Pocket Ninja: French said two officers wearing badges intervened.
"They were having a hard time subduing him, so I jumped out of my seat. They were both saying, you know, 'We need a belt. We need something for handcuffs,'" French said. "I started yelling at the passengers, 'I need a belt!' Another lady in first class gave me her belt."

I don't understand. They're officers wearing badges who happened to be on the flight but they don't have any of their equipment? No handcuffs? They need some random woman to give them her belt?

They could have been off duty. TFA is terribly unclear.


Likely - very few flights actually carry an air marshal.  Was probably some other rando law enforcement that happened to be onboard.  People that aren't basically beat cops are often not carrying handcuffs or utility belts full of stuff just traveling about, and even if they can carry firearms on a flight they're generally not wise to break out.  A pressurized cabin is a bad place to fire a shot.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You'd think people would know by now you can't physically do that.


that's not entirely true...you just have to open it from the outside

Homelander and Queen Maeve DON'T save people | THE BOYS (S1E4)
Youtube 5-oA3WJsMj8
 
mutt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lovesandwich: it is nearly impossible to open a cabin door.


It is completely impossible without mechanical means.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lovesandwich: Most aircraft (at least all of the ones that I have worked on) carry zip tie handcuffs in the cockpit.

Also want to point out that while the aircraft is at altitude and pressurized, it is nearly impossible to open a cabin door.  The air pressure inside holds it against the stops, preventing the mechanism to unlatch the doors.  I have also tried this while we pressurized the aircraft while on the ground (maintenance stuff) and they aren't opening.


...and it's been this way for years.

I'm unclear why anyone thinks they can ... but more alarming, why are there people who break-down in this exact way. Over the years, there have been so many stories about folks who lose it on a flight and try to push the door open, impossibly.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unobtanium: Pocket Ninja: French said two officers wearing badges intervened.
"They were having a hard time subduing him, so I jumped out of my seat. They were both saying, you know, 'We need a belt. We need something for handcuffs,'" French said. "I started yelling at the passengers, 'I need a belt!' Another lady in first class gave me her belt."

I don't understand. They're officers wearing badges who happened to be on the flight but they don't have any of their equipment? No handcuffs? They need some random woman to give them her belt?

They could have been off duty. TFA is terribly unclear.

Likely - very few flights actually carry an air marshal.  Was probably some other rando law enforcement that happened to be onboard.  People that aren't basically beat cops are often not carrying handcuffs or utility belts full of stuff just traveling about, and even if they can carry firearms on a flight they're generally not wise to break out.  A pressurized cabin is a bad place to fire a shot.


there weren't any IT guys on board who are really passionate about cable management that could have assisted?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unobtanium: Pocket Ninja: French said two officers wearing badges intervened.
"They were having a hard time subduing him, so I jumped out of my seat. They were both saying, you know, 'We need a belt. We need something for handcuffs,'" French said. "I started yelling at the passengers, 'I need a belt!' Another lady in first class gave me her belt."

I don't understand. They're officers wearing badges who happened to be on the flight but they don't have any of their equipment? No handcuffs? They need some random woman to give them her belt?

They could have been off duty. TFA is terribly unclear.

Likely - very few flights actually carry an air marshal.  Was probably some other rando law enforcement that happened to be onboard.  People that aren't basically beat cops are often not carrying handcuffs or utility belts full of stuff just traveling about, and even if they can carry firearms on a flight they're generally not wise to break out.  A pressurized cabin is a bad place to fire a shot.


Either heading to a conference or to an extradition so either they didn't have the rest of the gear or it's in their suitcase.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dick's Big Giant Headache clip
Youtube X-vC_-kJFRg
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: A pressurized cabin is a bad place to fire a shot.


Not really.

A 9mm hole isn't going to do much, if anything.   You're much more in danger of doing something like injuring or killing the pilot or another passenger directly with the bullet than you are of causing some kind of decompression issue.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uncontr​o​lled_decompression#Small_hole_will_blo​w_people_out_of_a_fuselage
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hoblit: Lovesandwich: Most aircraft (at least all of the ones that I have worked on) carry zip tie handcuffs in the cockpit.

Also want to point out that while the aircraft is at altitude and pressurized, it is nearly impossible to open a cabin door.  The air pressure inside holds it against the stops, preventing the mechanism to unlatch the doors.  I have also tried this while we pressurized the aircraft while on the ground (maintenance stuff) and they aren't opening.

...and it's been this way for years.

I'm unclear why anyone thinks they can ... but more alarming, why are there people who break-down in this exact way. Over the years, there have been so many stories about folks who lose it on a flight and try to push the door open, impossibly.


A person who attempts this still needs to be subdued immediately. If they are of the mind set that they want to open an airplane door mid-flight, there is no telling what else they may try to do. Best to address the situation ASAP so there is no harm to that person or others.
 
