 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Bomb making class is successful   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
2
    More: Ironic, Afghanistan, Improvised explosive device, Taliban militants, War in Afghanistan, International Security Assistance Force, Islamic State group's local affiliate, provincial governor's spokesman, Khaama Press News Agency  
•       •       •

21 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 10:36 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone got a call about their car warranty while connecting the cellular detonator, apparently.

Whatever the cause, this was a wonderfully fortuitous "accident."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: Someone got a call about their car warranty while connecting the cellular detonator, apparently.

Whatever the cause, this was a wonderfully fortuitous "accident."


I heard that the Israelis made a device that acted like a cell phone tower. It would register every phone connected to it, and then systematically dial them. They would drive it through terrorist hot spots and hideouts would pop like popcorn.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.