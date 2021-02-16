 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Aussie man refuses to stop BBQing in lockdown, gains online cred after refusing to stop the shrimps from going on the barbie   (news.com.au) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Typical Bills fan.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll never understand WTF is wrong with these people.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see, so he's a sh*tbag
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moment was shared on TikTok by popular page Aussiememes101, where it quickly went viral - racking up more than 1.6 million views and 243,000 likes.

It's a good thing you can always trust social media posts on the internet. Otherwise I might be tempted to say something along the lines of how this smells like some jackass viral meme studio setting up a canned shot for attention.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The moment was shared on TikTok by popular page Aussiememes101, where it quickly went viral - racking up more than 1.6 million views and 243,000 likes.

It's a good thing you can always trust social media posts on the internet. Otherwise I might be tempted to say something along the lines of how this smells like some jackass viral meme studio setting up a canned shot for attention.


You're pretty cynical, you know that?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: I'll never understand WTF is wrong with these people.


Yeah, why can't the stupid reporter stay 6 feet away and get back inside to the healthy stale air and artificial lighting? It's outside in the deadly fresh air and toxic life-giving sunshine. Most of the people that have ever existed have been exposed to these dangers. When will these people ever learn?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 696x632]


It's also awesome, cos after you're done, you just flush, so there's no chance of a bushfire starting from the embers!! :D
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, he's by himself outside and nobody is congregating around his stand. Ideally he'd wear a mask for when people approach him, but I don't see him as being a major vector for disease spread.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: I'll never understand WTF is wrong with these people.


They are infected with freedom.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Pocket Ninja: The moment was shared on TikTok by popular page Aussiememes101, where it quickly went viral - racking up more than 1.6 million views and 243,000 likes.

It's a good thing you can always trust social media posts on the internet. Otherwise I might be tempted to say something along the lines of how this smells like some jackass viral meme studio setting up a canned shot for attention.

You're pretty cynical, you know that?


Funny how cynical people end up being right most of the time.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: log_jammin: I'll never understand WTF is wrong with these people.

Yeah, why can't the stupid reporter stay 6 feet away and get back inside to the healthy stale air and artificial lighting? It's outside in the deadly fresh air and toxic life-giving sunshine. Most of the people that have ever existed have been exposed to these dangers. When will these people ever learn?


?????
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see that moron confirm my beliefs about Aussies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No love for the guy on the bicycle?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: steklo: [Fark user image 696x632]

It's also awesome, cos after you're done, you just flush, so there's no chance of a bushfire starting from the embers!! :D


If you hit that flush handle you will crack the porcelain instantly so that would be a one time use grill.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).


And besides, don't they usually refer to shrimp as 'prawns' there?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: rnatalie: Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).

And besides, don't they usually refer to shrimp as 'prawns' there?


two different things. same but different. one is huge. the other is shrimpy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: rnatalie: Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).

And besides, don't they usually refer to shrimp as 'prawns' there?


Don;t some of them call lobster, crayfish?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: menschenfresser: rnatalie: Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).

And besides, don't they usually refer to shrimp as 'prawns' there?

Don;t some of them call lobster, crayfish?


Don't get me started on yabbies.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: rnatalie: Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).

And besides, don't they usually refer to shrimp as 'prawns' there?


Yes.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I dunno, he's by himself outside and nobody is congregating around his stand. Ideally he'd wear a mask for when people approach him, but I don't see him as being a major vector for disease spread.


I'd just like to know why he can't just grill at home. It's like $50 for a small home grill like he's using. Plus, he just had to wait 1 more day until lockdown ended.

This is either fake, or he's an attention whore who thinks he's immune.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Nobody says 'putting shrimp on the barbie' in Australia.  That was limited to Paul Hogan's tourism commercial.

He's cooking snags (sausages).


Amazingly, they've found a less appetizing word for sausages.

/don't get me wrong, they're delicious, the word just sucks
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Nice to see that moron confirm my beliefs about Aussies.
[Fark user image image 750x788]


This show might be relevant to your interests:
Tony Robinson Down Under | E5 | Welcome To Australia
Youtube AapeJ22eR0M


/you're not totally wrong
//some of it is Austin, though
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I dunno, he's by himself outside and nobody is congregating around his stand. Ideally he'd wear a mask for when people approach him, but I don't see him as being a major vector for disease spread.


I've been competing in a contest where we are to grill every day in February. In Montreal

It's fun

Of course, I'm also in my own back yard
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of the regulations on outdoor activities found worldwide like banning small group gatherings and closings parks, trails, and beaches do seem excessive.  Sure, don't have large outdoor gatherings but the science really seems to indicate that most outdoor activity is safe.  Let the guy have his BBQ!
 
