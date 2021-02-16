 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Fortified police vehicle used to control riots during the Irish Troubles in the 70s and other historical items go under the hammer in England. The 26-ton RUC truck most likely was sold to a Mad Max cosplayer   (thesun.ie) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like the prototype for the assault camper from "Stripes":
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was probably sold to an American police department.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The present military leaders of Burma could use it.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What was it fortified with?  6 vitamins and iron?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Under Brexit, they might need it again.

/Brexit directly violates the Good Friday agreement
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah yes, good old Irish car bombs.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DrWhy: What was it fortified with?  6 vitamins and iron?


Apparently with around 20 metric tons of steel!
 
