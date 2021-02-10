 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australian employment already back to pre-pandemic levels. Imagine how well they could have been doing if they didn't have shutdowns and wear masks but instead focused on saving the economy   (abc.net.au) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Since economies only exist for and In the presence of human beings and NOT the other way around, it would have metaphysically wrong to treat the economics  somehow prior to and more important than the humans being killed by the virus.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fed's Powell: January Unemployment Rate Was Nearly 10%-Not Previously Reported 6.3 %


https://www.forbes.com/sites/ginaheeb​/​2021/02/10/feds-powell-us-unemployment​-rate-was-nearly-10-not-previously-rep​orted-63-in-january/?sh=5f2d29545ba4
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Fed's Powell: January Unemployment Rate Was Nearly 10%-Not Previously Reported 6.3 %


https://www.forbes.com/sites/ginaheeb/​2021/02/10/feds-powell-us-unemployment​-rate-was-nearly-10-not-previously-rep​orted-63-in-january/?sh=5f2d29545ba4


Thanks, Joe Biden!
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<oh_you.jpg>
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of spending money on holidays and such, though, a lot of money went into DIY, Home Improvements, and so on...

So - a lot of businesses, especially those that rely on tourism, have suffered, but hardware stores have done really well.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"February 1 last year the Australian Government first announced that foreigners arriving from mainland China would not be permitted to enter Australia."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an attempt to instill unrest.  Clown-shoes still needs to be held accountable.

I call upon Ivanka to close the Mar-a-Largo gates, and call a press conference, then emerge covered in blood, and announce "It is all mine, now."

By which I mean the entire cow she'd just learned to butcher.

Then she takes all her wealth and goes to night city, eventually becoming the respected netrunner she was always meant to be.  And boy, when 2077 comes around, wait until you see her glitch.

/I may be in the wrong thread
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Logic...we don't do that here in America
It's all about balls to the wall
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the Germans are pretty efficient.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?


They were doing pretty good until a bunch of people acted like it was all over once numbers went down, and they ended up having a massive spike that went up and down over the last 6 months of last year.

But that doesn't fit your farking narrative, so...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?


Better than Florida.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?


Hard to keep out a virus when you can't seal your borders and you're part of the worst plague state in the world. What happens in South Dakota causes a second (third?) wave of infections that kills more than the first two.

But you already know that you're just acting dumb.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

adamatari: BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?

Hard to keep out a virus when you can't seal your borders and you're part of the worst plague state in the world. What happens in South Dakota causes a second (third?) wave of infections that kills more than the first two.

But you already know that you're just acting dumb.


Yup, we can lock down borders pretty well here.

Is it possible to do this in the US?
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rub salt in that wound now, but everyone knows that in about 15 months, during campaign season, we're going to be reminded that Sleepy Joe and the Democrats were handed a 15 case  "pandemic" in the USA that went to 750,000 deaths thanks to their bungling.  What was Joe Biden even doing about Covid in February 2020, when he could have had an impact as president?
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boomstickz: adamatari: BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?

Hard to keep out a virus when you can't seal your borders and you're part of the worst plague state in the world. What happens in South Dakota causes a second (third?) wave of infections that kills more than the first two.

But you already know that you're just acting dumb.

Yup, we can lock down borders pretty well here.

Is it possible to do this in the US?


Only if the federal government isn't run by a death cult.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

adamatari: BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?

Hard to keep out a virus when you can't seal your borders and you're part of the worst plague state in the world. What happens in South Dakota causes a second (third?) wave of infections that kills more than the first two.

But you already know that you're just acting dumb.


Four day old account with a kinda wierd name/profile pic. Don't bother.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: California put masks and shutdown before the economy.  How are they doing?



Comapared to what other state you twat? It would take 20 states to egual our population.


Jesus people are farking stupid.

Try to be better...
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Since economies only exist for and In the presence of human beings and NOT the other way around, it would have metaphysically wrong to treat the economics  somehow prior to and more important than the humans being killed by the virus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rippan taro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I call BS on this, in many parts of the country 1 in 5 jobs was held by a non-citizen.
They have not come back. The student jobs in particular.
The fruit is rotting and the smaller businesses are gone forever.
A lot of statistics are smoke and mirrors, and depend upon the survey methods used. Consider the Mums and Dads in Sydney that were working 5 jobs between them in the gig economy and now work only 2 of them. They got nothing in benefits.
Ultimo and Pyrmont still have 1000 empty apartments. If tenants have stayed some of them have not paid until the end of last June yet, so we can't even put in our tax returns. It's a propaganda state so take anything reported with a pinch of salt and large quantities of air freshener..
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About as well as Florida?
 
