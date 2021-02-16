 Skip to content
 
Texas finally turns blue
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ha ha, made you look, PolTab!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Eh, I thought it could go either way.

Damn, north Texas might be worse than here in St. Louis.. and that's saying something.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
4 million households without power. Down from 4.5.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/​0​2/texas-power-grid-crumples-under-the-​cold/?amp=1
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's farking hilarious Texas built their electrical grid to be separate from anyone else and now they can't handle it. The most stupid Texas nonsense ever.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: Eh, I thought it could go either way.


Like they are...bi-sexual?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This was Empty Office Building across the street during the first rolling blackouts:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep. Fully lit while residential areas were made dark. At 1am.

/No, not a single hospital nearby.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Moderator: Ha ha, made you look, PolTab!


Ha ha made you think you made me look modtab.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's farking hilarious Texas built their electrical grid to be separate from anyone else and now they can't handle it. The most stupid Texas nonsense ever.


What I find funny about it is how Zodiac was mocking CA about their grid woes last summer.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time for all of those random things postponed until hell freezes over
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least the empty buildings owned by wealthy people who like to see their contribution to the skyline have power and heat.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Moderator: Ha ha, made you look, PolTab!


Reporting for trolling and misleading headline.

The rules apply to your friends as well, Drew.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where your sack at night
Is small and tight

*clap clap clap*

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cold. My furnace has run for 12 hours just trying to keep the house at 67.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But climate change is a liberal hoax!!!
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her tweeter handle checks out anyway
 
suebhoney [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texass is full of pussies outside the big cities.

My area has had snow and multiple ice storms in just the just 2 weeks.

They live being considered "off the grid" and crumble when it happens for realz.

What a joke.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could single out the Texans who giggle with glee each time CA burns or has some other disaster, now that they're the ones shivering, I'd consider a self-satisfies sheer.  But I'm not a sociopath, so hopefully they got their shiat working.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*self-satisfied sneer

/pre-coffee
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Fark is now showing tweets with 8 likes and 1 retweet 5 hours after it was listed???
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moderator: Ha ha, made you look, PolTab!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: It's cold. My furnace has run for 12 hours just trying to keep the house at 67.


You need a new unit. I have two zones. Downstairs is 64, upstairs is 60. Fort Worth here, it kicks on occasionally. Also lower your temp and put on a sweater.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried praying harder?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image 425x318]
At least the empty buildings owned by wealthy people who like to see their contribution to the skyline have power and heat.


Alternative hypothesis: Denser urban areas use underground utilities due to lack of space, and more direct feeds from powerplants due to higher demand density, which provide more resilience against weather-related outages.

If you really want to see economic inequality at its finest, keep an eye on which neighborhoods get their power restored the fastest...
=Smidge=
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring back global warming!
*Shakes tiny fist
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smidge204: AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image 425x318]
At least the empty buildings owned by wealthy people who like to see their contribution to the skyline have power and heat.

Alternative hypothesis: Denser urban areas use underground utilities due to lack of space, and more direct feeds from powerplants due to higher demand density, which provide more resilience against weather-related outages.

If you really want to see economic inequality at its finest, keep an eye on which neighborhoods get their power restored the fastest...
=Smidge=


These are "controlled' brownouts. They're choosing which areas get power and which do not.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They held their breath in an attempt to abolish all taxes?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell the Texans that Canada sent the cold air, and they need to build a wall and have Canada pay for it.  If we can get Texas completely walled off, then Florida can be next...
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have the ability to get the materials, check these out to help with staying warm. Obviously, crack a window for oxygen flow if using lots of candles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzKbF​z​UEWkA

I had to use a few one winter to keep a room warm a couple days when we had a power outage up here 5 or so years ago.

And just like TX, all the commercial and high wealth was lit here too.
 
garlicmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not funny at all for people who are not prepared for this weather.

But I bet you that some income tax may get them some money to fix their.grid....
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe now is the time to start talking about something rather uncomfortable to most southerns...

Update your farking building codes to mandate insulation!

It helps in the summer, keeping the cold air inside cool.  It helps in the farking winter when you asshats with no real heating system get nailed by subzero (C) temperatures.

But what the hell... power is free, so keep wasting that electricity!  Oh, wait, your entire farking power grid just went tits up because it can't handle 30 million people turning on 60 million space heaters...
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just spent 40 hours at work since Sunday morning because of this goddamn arctic blast.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's farking hilarious Texas built their electrical grid to be separate from anyone else and now they can't handle it. The most stupid Texas nonsense ever.


What about when they defunded all the fire departments back during the drought and half the state burned?
 
Roddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it was on the pol-tab so here goes..
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These here are Texas pipes!  They aint supposed to freeze!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a preview of what will happen after they secede.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this.  I am moving somewhere warm.
 
Ladyofthenorth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Tell the Texans that Canada sent the cold air, and they need to build a wall and have Canada pay for it.  If we can get Texas completely walled off, then Florida can be next...


Pfft Canadian here, it was -48 out here last week, and it warmed up to -29 this morning.  What you have now in Texas is just a little love tap cold.  It will be -15 by the end of the week and we will be outside in t shirts and shorts.

/you can't handle real cold
//sorry kidding
///three for staying warm to all who are not used to it
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they are going to want federal aid now after all that secession nonsense a while back.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's farking hilarious Texas built their electrical grid to be separate from anyone else and now they can't handle it. The most stupid Texas nonsense ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, I'm up to my tochis with freezing rain that has turned my driveway into an ice rink. With icicles over damn near everything. Seriously. I am expecting to lose power any time.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking ENRON.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: This was Empty Office Building across the street during the first rolling blackouts:

[Fark user image 850x401]

Yep. Fully lit while residential areas were made dark. At 1am.

/No, not a single hospital nearby.


Since they are office buildings, they probably have backup generators
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No red state welfare.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: question_dj: It's cold. My furnace has run for 12 hours just trying to keep the house at 67.

You need a new unit. I have two zones. Downstairs is 64, upstairs is 60. Fort Worth here, it kicks on occasionally. Also lower your temp and put on a sweater.


also check the location of your thermostat.  My unit did the same thing and I realized they put it on the wall of the chase for the sewer vent to the roof for ease of wire installation.  Cold air was rushing down the chase from the attic because of poor insulation installation above thus the wall around the thermostat was cold, thus affecting the thermostat function.  I was wondering why the furnace would run constantly and I'm sweating in my bed.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moderator: Ha ha, made you look, PolTab!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to it. We're passed the point in global climate change where this is now going to become normal.

Ya'll joke "If it's global warming why's it so cold yuk yuk"

Well Ha Ha, enjoy your 150 car pile ups and rolling blackouts while you freeze.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: This was Empty Office Building across the street during the first rolling blackouts:

[Fark user image image 850x401]

Yep. Fully lit while residential areas were made dark. At 1am.

/No, not a single hospital nearby.


Same here.  Three blocks of empty office buildings lot up like Vegas all night.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 850x421]


Scariest thing about those ads is the "parents" they're making fun of are young, like me!
 
