 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NextShark)   Asian woman has the nerve to walk alone on a public sidewalk, earning a racist tirade from a tough-guy realtor... correction, make that ex-realtor   (nextshark.com) divider line
54
    More: Murica, Face, social media user, What Happened, According to Jim, face mask, Em, man, phone  
•       •       •

1369 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 8:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.


What do you consider "near". Is that not a subjective term? What's your point?

They're in the same county are they not?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Marky Mark tried to kill a guy for being Asian and he's rich
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

What do you consider "near". Is that not a subjective term? What's your point?

They're in the same county are they not?


They're about 20 miles apart.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a kid, I thought realtors were fake biatches. As an adult, I'm proud of my kid self for being so insightful, and would add that the only thing worse than them in their field are real estate developers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real estate, pfffft.
No one would buy a house from Chad here.
That guy is why weed is legal.

The legislation was like look, you can buy it from Amy in a store, or from Chad, here. What's it gonna be?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Marky Mark tried to kill a guy for being Asian and he's rich


Didn't he also shoot Derek Jeter?  No, wait...that was The Other Guys
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.


So? Pepperidge Farm's cracker factory is nowhere near Pepperidge Farm, Denali Ice Cream has never been made within 2,000 miles of Mount Denali, and my local RE/MAX agency doesn't have a hot air balloon. What's your point?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sorry whats this about Blue haired Asian Girls?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oooooowoahhh
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lorelle: TwowheelinTim: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

What do you consider "near". Is that not a subjective term? What's your point?

They're in the same county are they not?

They're about 20 miles apart.


Which would be about four hours with normal LA traffic conditions.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Marky Mark tried to kill a guy for being Asian and he's rich


Yes, but he's very sorry and God has forgiven him.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was guessing unresolved anger issues over the Chine-NAH Virus with a smattering of misogyny, but according to this unreliable looking blog, he has a diverse history of felonies and misdemeanors, which were ultimately all whited out, iykwimaityd:

"* In 2002, he was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and grand theft, a misdemeanor. He pleaded nolo contendere to the grand theft charge, which was dismissed after his completion of all the terms of his sentence in 2006.
* In 2007, he was charged with felony criminal threats in Orange County. He was found not guilty in 2008. Also in 2007, he was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, drawing or exhibiting firearms, false imprisonment effect by violence, menace, fraud or deceit and possession of a firearm by a felon in Orange County. He pleaded nolo contendere to the false imprisonment charge, which was dismissed after his completion of all the terms of his sentence in 2016.
* In 2008, he was charged with public intoxication and disturbing the peace in Orange County. The disturbing the peace charge was dismissed after his completion of all the terms of his sentence in 2016."
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

What do you consider "near". Is that not a subjective term? What's your point?

They're in the same county are they not?


Los Angeles is a really big county.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude was drunk a fuq. Stay in your house when you're racist and drunk.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lorelle: TwowheelinTim: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

What do you consider "near". Is that not a subjective term? What's your point?

They're in the same county are they not?

They're about 20 miles apart.


I've learned that "near" is a function of whether you live rural or urban.  When I lived in the sticks, we considered a place 20 miles away to be "just up the road."  I've lived the last 20 years in a city and I consider any place more than 5 miles a long way away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


He'd better stay off the west side.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Surprised he got fired but that does kind of answer the question of how badly does a real estate agent have to fark up before getting tossed.

Kind of surprised because I bet he is popular with the alt lifestyle crowd.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 He not so much racist as too drunk and stupid to come up with a creative insult and could only spew out observations.

The guy talks like he's on interdimensional cable.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lorelle: TwowheelinTim: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

What do you consider "near". Is that not a subjective term? What's your point?

They're in the same county are they not?

They're about 20 miles apart.


It's like The Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Day drinking dog walking dumbass.

Though not always the case, it could well be his parents are racist pieces of shiat too.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Growing up as an Asian yute in a Midwestern city back in the 1980's, this brings back nostalgic feelings.

My my, we certainly have come a long way, America.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He not so much racist as too drunk and stupid to come up with a creative insult and could only spew out observations.

The guy talks like he's on interdimensional cable.


He's racist. The "too drunk" just brought it to the front.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This pus hole appears to be a solid citizen while a sword is just off his neck.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He not so much racist as too drunk and stupid to come up with a creative insult and could only spew out observations.

The guy talks like he's on interdimensional cable.


Oh yeah?  Well you.. you're... you're a big pig peaches FARKer, that's what you are.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
a.) I can smell his boozy breath

2.) those dogs deserve a better human
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [media.tenor.com image 480x360]

He'd better stay off the west side.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

evilsofa: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

So? Pepperidge Farm's cracker factory is nowhere near Pepperidge Farm, Denali Ice Cream has never been made within 2,000 miles of Mount Denali, and my local RE/MAX agency doesn't have a hot air balloon. What's your point?


My next door neighbor in college flew balloons for Remax, but he didn't sell homes.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

evilsofa: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

So? Pepperidge Farm's cracker factory is nowhere near Pepperidge Farm, Denali Ice Cream has never been made within 2,000 miles of Mount Denali, and my local RE/MAX agency doesn't have a hot air balloon. What's your point?


And don't get me started about Mars Bars.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anybody else notice how many of these Ken and Karren a-holes are Realtors, or married to Realtors?

Anybody else notice how many of them are contractors?

Then there is this, in Texas getting your home appraised while not a famous Black ends up devaluing your home by over $400K.

Its almost as if the whole US "housing industry" cultural is a bunch of racist pricks.
 
runbuh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why da fuq do you need a pinch collar on a Weimaraner?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vestona22: evilsofa: toddalmighty: Beach City Brokers, a Redondo Beach real estate agency based in Brentwood

Those places are nowhere near each other.

So? Pepperidge Farm's cracker factory is nowhere near Pepperidge Farm, Denali Ice Cream has never been made within 2,000 miles of Mount Denali, and my local RE/MAX agency doesn't have a hot air balloon. What's your point?

And don't get me started about Mars Bars.


I'm from Venus.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Surprised he got fired but that does kind of answer the question of how badly does a real estate agent have to fark up before getting tossed.

Kind of surprised because I bet he is popular with the alt lifestyle crowd.


What is the "alt lifestyle crowd" and how are you better than them?
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair, he was just as likely to go off on anyone who mentioned his maskless state, or noted that his dogs were an unruly pair. He was just an assh*le looking for an excuse.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What we need to accept is; the seedy underbelly of racism was been a part of the US for generations.
It has just been kept mostly silenced over the past few decades.
Then they were given a voice, and a leader that made it OK to be overtly racist again.
We're not going to change who they are. Hopefully we can just shame and legislate them back into the shadows.
But they are still going to be around.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'm sorry whats this about Blue haired Asian Girls?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oooooowoahhh


No, the guy in TFA said, "blue Asian-haired girl."
 
Gramma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder what set him off in the first place. None of these videos ever show the initial confrontation.
Is it racist to call someone Asian?  I thought that was the preferred term.

He's a drunken ass, for sure. Not sure if he's racist or just a garden variety idiot.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What kind of society is it that creates people that feel fine going up to strangers and berating them?

\don't bother answering, it was rhetorical
 
GreenSun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Didn't know Asian is now a hairstyle. What does Asian hairstyle on a girl looks like? Tentacles for hentai play?

Anyway I wonder what made the guy do that. I can't imagine people just going insane on someone for no reason. Can someone really be that racist that simply seeing the race they dislike causes them to leave all logic and just start assaulting the person in a variety of ways in public? What was he thinking? This is the age of cancel culture, social media shaming, one wrong move and your entire life and possibly your family's, is destroyed.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gramma: I wonder what set him off in the first place. None of these videos ever show the initial confrontation.
Is it racist to call someone Asian?  I thought that was the preferred term.

He's a drunken ass, for sure. Not sure if he's racist or just a garden variety idiot.


he probably tried a shiatty pickup line and when she refused his "obviously superior frat bro good looks" he started with the sour grapes racism.

That's typically how these things go.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Didn't know Asian is now a hairstyle. What does Asian hairstyle on a girl looks like? Tentacles for hentai play?

Anyway I wonder what made the guy do that. I can't imagine people just going insane on someone for no reason. Can someone really be that racist that simply seeing the race they dislike causes them to leave all logic and just start assaulting the person in a variety of ways in public? What was he thinking? This is the age of cancel culture, social media shaming, one wrong move and your entire life and possibly your family's, is destroyed.


Why are you assuming that "There must be more to the story?"

What if there isn't?  What if he's just a total shiathead.  His arrest record certainly seems to indicate that he is.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Didn't know Asian is now a hairstyle. What does Asian hairstyle on a girl looks like? Tentacles for hentai play?

Anyway I wonder what made the guy do that. I can't imagine people just going insane on someone for no reason. Can someone really be that racist that simply seeing the race they dislike causes them to leave all logic and just start assaulting the person in a variety of ways in public? What was he thinking? This is the age of cancel culture, social media shaming, one wrong move and your entire life and possibly your family's, is destroyed.


"One wrong move" is now defined as being a huge random intimidating asshole.

This guy puts the cringey rape scenes on repeat, I assure you.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeez, I wonder why we've seen such an uptick in racism towards Asians lately...

Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu' and says he slowed testing
Youtube EEJogV-xUIM
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'm sorry whats this about Blue haired Asian Girls?

[Fark user image image 340x350]

Oooooowoahhh


No it's blue, Asian-haired girls. I picture smurfs with flat-iron straight hair and bangs.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Gramma: I wonder what set him off in the first place. None of these videos ever show the initial confrontation.
Is it racist to call someone Asian?  I thought that was the preferred term.

He's a drunken ass, for sure. Not sure if he's racist or just a garden variety idiot.

he probably tried a shiatty pickup line and when she refused his "obviously superior frat bro good looks" he started with the sour grapes racism.

That's typically how these things go.


If he's some kind of alt-Right "pick up artist" type, he probably expects Asian women to be subservient to a real American white dude like him.

There's a really bizarre fetish for Asian women in that culture, even amongst people who are white supremacists otherwise.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Didn't know Asian is now a hairstyle. What does Asian hairstyle on a girl looks like? Tentacles for hentai play?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/OK these are specifically North Korean
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Marcos P: I'm sorry whats this about Blue haired Asian Girls?

[Fark user image image 340x350]

Oooooowoahhh

No it's blue, Asian-haired girls. I picture smurfs with flat-iron straight hair and bangs.


Smurfette with a Chelsea kinda sounds hot...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We went to look at a duplex in Brentwood, and he come to the door in a dress. There was a big mirror in the bedroom that "couldn't be moved."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

T Baggins: I was guessing unresolved anger issues over the Chine-NAH Virus with a smattering of misogyny, but according to this unreliable looking blog, he has a diverse history of felonies and misdemeanors, which were ultimately all whited out, iykwimaityd:

"* In 2002, he was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and grand theft, a misdemeanor. He pleaded nolo contendere to the grand theft charge, which was dismissed after his completion of all the terms of his sentence in 2006.
* In 2007, he was charged with felony criminal threats in Orange County. He was found not guilty in 2008. Also in 2007, he was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, drawing or exhibiting firearms, false imprisonment effect by violence, menace, fraud or deceit and possession of a firearm by a felon in Orange County. He pleaded nolo contendere to the false imprisonment charge, which was dismissed after his completion of all the terms of his sentence in 2016.
* In 2008, he was charged with public intoxication and disturbing the peace in Orange County. The disturbing the peace charge was dismissed after his completion of all the terms of his sentence in 2016."



He is *somebody*'s son.  white priviliege only gets you so far, and this is more "very expensive lawyers" privilege, especially given that he was able to get a RE brokers' license after that
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.