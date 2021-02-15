 Skip to content
 
(Mercury News)   How one California renter ended up with over $40,000 in debt to his landlord during the pandemic   (mercurynews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One?

I bet it's a lot more than that in Cali.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or he could declare bankrupcy and have this dealt with far easier


But that hurts his damn pride too much
 
williesleg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Housing should be free for all. It's a human right.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The group sent letters to the landlord, San Francisco real estate firm Carmel Partners, asking for a rent reduction for the duration of the pandemic state of emergency. The owners, he said, declined.

Turns out that during a pandemic the government doesn't do tax and utility reductions and lenders generally don't do mortgage reductions on business properties, and neither will pay for wear and tear on the property. But really, it's the landlord being unreasonable for not reducing rent.

Carmel Partners, in September proposed cutting the fee Paillant and his roommate would pay for breaking their lease, reducing it from $21,508 to $8,745. But Paillant, still hoping the owners would agree to lower the rent, said he couldn't pay that either. So he stayed and acknowledges that, without a job, he paid no rent for nearly five months. That added roughly $23,000 more to their cumulative debt...

...Paillant moved with his partner to West Oakland where they were able to negotiate paying just half of the nearly $9,000 security deposit. The landlord agreed to let them pay the other half over time. So far, Paillant said, he and his partner have been able to pay only about 25 percent of their new rent.

Turns out the renter is an exploitative dick bag, shocking I know.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
witha rooftop terrace, a game lounge and a pool with a hot tub that he and a friend rented for nearly $5,400 a month.

Well there's your problem, his rent was almost 10x my mortgage.  Plenty of people are suffering through no fault of their own but but this dumbass had a high paying job and spent his money like an idiot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm going to take a wild guess...is it by not paying his rent?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd like to know how many new phones, pads or other gadgets he bought during this time period.
Also how often he ate out or ordered delivery, any other frivolous purchases he made.

You know, just because.
 
