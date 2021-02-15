 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   This February is expected to be much warmer than average   (twitter.com) divider line
18
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why couldn't I have had the sense to go into business as a weatherman? Get it wrong nine times out of ten? No problem! Just point to the model.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm praying for some global warming about right now.

Unfortunately I'm just stuck with climate change.  18" sitting in my front yard right now.  Not all from this storm.  But DAMN it's cold.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I'm praying for some global warming about right now.

Unfortunately I'm just stuck with climate change.  18" sitting in my front yard right now.  Not all from this storm.  But DAMN it's cold.


Expect 40 more years of this, we're going into a Solar Minimum.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I'm praying for some global warming about right now.

Unfortunately I'm just stuck with climate change.  18" sitting in my front yard right now.  Not all from this storm.  But DAMN it's cold.


REMEMBER:

Global warming = climate change
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's 8° with 6" of snow outside right now.
The local weather man tells me it will be 70° here in Texas on Saturday.

I want to believe!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ouch
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, when the air that's normally trapped in the arctic breaks free and floods us all, that just messes it up for all of us.

Fark user imageView Full Size


St. Louis Weather Forecast Says 9 Inches Might Be Coming (In the Unsexy Way)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If its cold as heck here it must be bloody hot as hell in Australia.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: Well, when the air that's normally trapped in the arctic breaks free and floods us all, that just messes it up for all of us.

[Fark user image 500x260]

St. Louis Weather Forecast Says 9 Inches Might Be Coming (In the Unsexy Way)


Is that dickbutt?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Alphax: Well, when the air that's normally trapped in the arctic breaks free and floods us all, that just messes it up for all of us.

[Fark user image 500x260]

St. Louis Weather Forecast Says 9 Inches Might Be Coming (In the Unsexy Way)

Is that dickbutt?


https://www.riverfronttimes.com/newsb​l​og/2021/02/15/st-louis-weather-forecas​t-says-9-inches-might-be-coming-in-the​-unsexy-way
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If its cold as heck here it must be bloody hot as hell in Australia.


It's literally on fire.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Right now, I'm trying to keep the water pipes in my house from freezing.  What month is it?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These are yesterday's HIGH temperatures in Oklahoma, courtesy of the Oklahoma Mesonet. In a majority of reporting stations, these temperatures were below the RECORD LOWS for the date.

I'm less thinking solar minimum and more thinking higher planetary albedo due to particulates from the West Coast fires back in August, September, and October now residing in the stratosphere. Solar minima and maxima historically haven't produce such drastic and sudden meteorological variances.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Month ain't over yet.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's 8° with 6" of snow outside right now.
The local weather man tells me it will be 70° here in Texas on Saturday.

I want to believe!


Personally I don't mind the snow and the cold. It's Texas' annoying power grid that can't handle a surge in demand during the winter that bugs me. I've had 3 rolling blackouts that I know of so far, one of them lasting around 3 hours.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alphax: Well, when the air that's normally trapped in the arctic breaks free and floods us all, that just messes it up for all of us.

[Fark user image image 500x260]

St. Louis Weather Forecast Says 9 Inches Might Be Coming (In the Unsexy Way)


That's a picture of the weatherman's 9 incher.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad Scientist: Right now, I'm trying to keep the water pipes in my house from freezing.  What month is it?


February. You know, winter time, when it's often cold in the northern hemisphere.
 
