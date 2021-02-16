 Skip to content
 
Muslim inmates are denied religious freedom in prison
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While there certainly is a double standard, and I am certain Muslims face discrimination in prison, I still think the Qshammon guy probably got organic food as an award for flipping testimony on other Trumpers.  Though it could also be that a MAGAt judge was rewarding him for being a Trumper, I think it was for flipping on his buddies.

Same goes when any of these guys are given special favors.  They know they are going away for a very long time, and may never get their voting rights restored, or be able to serve in office.  They can however make petty deals to make their life slightly more comfortable by getting organic meals, or TV time.

What will be really fun is all the flipping that happens when these guys get desperate and start making deals just to get extra coffee rations, or a nice job in the laundry.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A nice job in the laundry didn't help Andy Dufrain(sic).
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't care about the individual rights that are violated for each individual so much as that literally no individuals in the prison industrial complex america has created are not having their rights violated, including outside the prison as free citizens, unless they have mad bank.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. That's what America is. Crude. Brutal. Bigoted.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My religion dictates that I must be free at all times to properly worship.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A prison system condemned by Amnesty International is cruel? Color me surprised!
 
Korzine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, citizens are stripped of their rights when found guilty of a crime. Some of those rights are never restored. The American prison system "corrects" through brutality. As such the treatment of Muslims makes sense given the current legal system. The take away should be to make other religions as difficult to practice as Islam. Thus all religions would be treated equally and fairly.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzz
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just abolish all prisons.  Problem solved.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Call the ACLU and have them sue the prison. If they let Christians have bibles, they have to let other religious people have their book as well.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Except that you're being completely disingenuous. Christianity is the all-but-official religion of the prison system. Its practice will never be outlawed or restricted. Be honest, or at least pretend you are for a moment.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or maybe don't get put into prison if you don't want your freedoms infringed upon.
 
Korzine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You seem to be having entire conversations in your head. I hate to intrude on what "I'm" apparently saying but you're response is completely nonsensical. Please only respond to what I've written and not your delusions.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I'm denied religious freedom while in prison!"
"Don't go to prison."
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: "I'm denied religious freedom while in prison!"
"Don't go to prison."


You misspelled "don't be something other than Christian in prison".
 
recombobulator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe they'd prefer to serve their time in an Iranian prison.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

No. I'm reading the words you actually write which make you out to be dishonest as well as ignorant of the Law. Do try harder Very Intelligent Person
 
