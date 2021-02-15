 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   A Canadian comedian's joke about a disabled Quebecois recording artist that was told in 2010 has made its way to the Canadian Supreme Court. And Subby thought *his* jokes were bad   (bbc.com) divider line
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thats a lot of words for one crass joke.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sh*t, p*ss, f*ck, c*nt, c*cks*ck*r, m*th*rf*ck*r, and t*ts?

/If this crosses a fark line, just delete the comment...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I make fun of you, it is not your payday.

However, if I am shown the door, I must be in Canada, because they will make your heartless ass President in America.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, at leas tit wasn't a joke about taxi costs & sexual assault victims..
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that his joke was discriminatory on the basis of disability.

LOLWUT?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're not allowed to make jokes about Snow being brain damaged?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go dark or go home. Humor is dead.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There is apparently no statue of limitations for hurt fee-fees in Canada.   Good to know.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of something a fellow farmer (idk who can remember) wrote.

My kids can tell outrageous jokes. If I laugh. Fine. Its funny. If nobody laughs you get a time out. You take your life in your hands and bare the consequences.

Sounds like people were laughing. A link to the act would be appreciated...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If I make fun of you, it is not your payday.

However, if I am shown the door, I must be in Canada, because they will make your heartless ass President in America.


Punching down isn't comedy--it's hate speech.  And I wish we could punish it here like they apparently are willing to do in Canada.

Americans need to get over their weird obsession with letting everyone say whatever nasty, ugly, mendacious sh*t they want, all the time, without reprisal or repercussions.  That's what got us into this whole mess.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still don't get how the joke traveled so much when it was only told in the guy's stand-up comedy show. 
Then repeated in the press as the controversy started. 
So the kids in his school heard it on TV ? 

Who are they suing again ?
 
Krakaan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How these cases are allowed to go this far in any "Western" country with similar Freedom of Speech, Press, Expression, and Satire laws is asinine and very much along the lines of "we get it but you're not helping!".

By all means be offended. As a redhead who also got picked on by brothers and classmates alike I "suffered" from Southparks butt of Ginger jokes but I wasn't about to blame Trey and Matt for other arsehats being arsehats.

Blame the tormentors and lay personal responsibility where it belongs. The people who directly interacted with him. The comedian holds no responsibility for the actions taken by others.

(caveat, if the comedian directed or implied the audience at large to harass said person then yes he would bear some responsibility *cough* insurrection *cough*.)
 
zekeburger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I went to a Gallagher show in the 90s and he made some racist joke that landed like a fart in church.  Just dead silence.  He stopped and looked around..."Oh.  Okay."  Went back to smashing stuff.  Kind of a dumb move.  You don't do your racist material at a university.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

log_jammin: that his joke was discriminatory on the basis of disability.

LOLWUT?


I don't understand your confusion.  Discriminating against someone on the basis of disability is called ableism.  It's a thing.  It's been a thing.  Disabled people have been holding sit-ins since the 70s to demand equal rights.  Hell, they protested in the Capitol a few years back against Medicare cuts.  Some of them were dragged out our their wheelchairs.  One woman had her wheelchair taken from her and it was used by the cops to roll other protesters out of the Capitol. What we do to people with disabilities and the way we treat them is absolutely heinous.

So yeah, they deserve hate-speech protections, like most developed countries that aren't the US have.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The human rights tribunal is a quasi-judicial court system set up to address the fact that people are assholes.  I appreciate the sentiment but it seems to usually devolve into this kind of nonsense, proving yet again that there is no cure for people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Krakaan: How these cases are allowed to go this far in any "Western" country with similar Freedom of Speech, Press, Expression, and Satire laws


Canada has no such freedoms. The 1st Amendment (of the US Constitution) does not exist there.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: vudukungfu: If I make fun of you, it is not your payday.

However, if I am shown the door, I must be in Canada, because they will make your heartless ass President in America.

Punching down isn't comedy--it's hate speech.  And I wish we could punish it here like they apparently are willing to do in Canada.

Americans need to get over their weird obsession with letting everyone say whatever nasty, ugly, mendacious sh*t they want, all the time, without reprisal or repercussions.  That's what got us into this whole mess.


Freedom of speech much, snowflake?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: austerity101: vudukungfu: If I make fun of you, it is not your payday.

However, if I am shown the door, I must be in Canada, because they will make your heartless ass President in America.

Punching down isn't comedy--it's hate speech.  And I wish we could punish it here like they apparently are willing to do in Canada.

Americans need to get over their weird obsession with letting everyone say whatever nasty, ugly, mendacious sh*t they want, all the time, without reprisal or repercussions.  That's what got us into this whole mess.

Freedom of speech much, snowflake?


"Snowflake"?  Bye.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: The more you eat the more you fart: austerity101: vudukungfu: If I make fun of you, it is not your payday.

However, if I am shown the door, I must be in Canada, because they will make your heartless ass President in America.

Punching down isn't comedy--it's hate speech.  And I wish we could punish it here like they apparently are willing to do in Canada.

Americans need to get over their weird obsession with letting everyone say whatever nasty, ugly, mendacious sh*t they want, all the time, without reprisal or repercussions.  That's what got us into this whole mess.

Freedom of speech much, snowflake?

"Snowflake"?  Bye.


Here's a tip: 99% of people don't care about your feelings, and nobody is under any obligation to do so.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I made this to poke fun at tornado advice for wheelchair users and Boris's advice on COVID, both are stupid and the meme sucks but I'm posting it to wind up the idiots that think disabled people don't have a sense of humour and laugh at jokes too. It's only ableism if you discriminate against people with a disability. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: log_jammin: that his joke was discriminatory on the basis of disability.

LOLWUT?

I don't understand your confusion.  Discriminating against someone on the basis of disability is called ableism.  It's a thing.  It's been a thing.  Disabled people have been holding sit-ins since the 70s to demand equal rights.  Hell, they protested in the Capitol a few years back against Medicare cuts.  Some of them were dragged out our their wheelchairs.  One woman had her wheelchair taken from her and it was used by the cops to roll other protesters out of the Capitol. What we do to people with disabilities and the way we treat them is absolutely heinous.

So yeah, they deserve hate-speech protections, like most developed countries that aren't the US have.


All hate speech laws do is keep unpopular opinions from public debate. If there is no debate, people will continue to believe they are right since it's not discussed openly. You don't change people's minds by saying "hey, you can't say that."
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: There is apparently no statue of limitations for hurt fee-fees in Canada.   Good to know.


'Bullying is ok if the target is different from the norm'.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Discriminating against someone on the basis of disability is called ableism.


but there was no discrimination that took place.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

log_jammin: austerity101: Discriminating against someone on the basis of disability is called ableism.

but there was no discrimination that took place.


The joke was specifically about his disability, if he was mot disabled, could the exact same joke have been made?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Punching down isn't comedy--it's hate speech.


and I see there is no need to waste any more of my time.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Here's a tip: 99% of people don't care about your feelings, and nobody is under any obligation to do so.


'And that's why I, White McWhiteyson, think it's appalling that I cannot use the N-word in public without 'people' screaming about racism'.
 
Korzine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: ...targeted what he called the "sacred cows" of the province's celebrity star system, people who in his view were for various reasons - too rich, too powerful - seen as out-of-bounds for mockery.

Welp, looks like he was right. Congratulations I guess.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: The joke was specifically about his disability, if he was mot disabled, could the exact same joke have been made?


it doesn't matter.

the guy wasn't refused service based on his disability. he wasn't denied a job. refused a loan. got more prison time. etc... he was not discriminated against in anyway.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: Punching down isn't comedy--it's hate speech.


If you can't punch down, then how do we make fun of Celine Dion's dead husband.
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/4mOCu3_arpE
Here is the clip. And if you can understand his French, my congratulations to you.
 
padraig
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: austerity101: log_jammin: that his joke was discriminatory on the basis of disability.

LOLWUT?

I don't understand your confusion.  Discriminating against someone on the basis of disability is called ableism.  It's a thing.  It's been a thing.  Disabled people have been holding sit-ins since the 70s to demand equal rights.  Hell, they protested in the Capitol a few years back against Medicare cuts.  Some of them were dragged out our their wheelchairs.  One woman had her wheelchair taken from her and it was used by the cops to roll other protesters out of the Capitol. What we do to people with disabilities and the way we treat them is absolutely heinous.

So yeah, they deserve hate-speech protections, like most developed countries that aren't the US have.

All hate speech laws do is keep unpopular opinions from public debate. If there is no debate, people will continue to believe they are right since it's not discussed openly. You don't change people's minds by saying "hey, you can't say that."


Oh yeah ? And how did that work in the USA ?

Right ! White supremacist is now the quasi official platform of the Republican party !
 
