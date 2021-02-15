 Skip to content
What's the scariest place you've had to drive?
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My brother told a story about driving across Colorado on an empty road. He and a friend are driving and they hit a rabbit. They feel bad...poor rabbit. Then a short time later they hit another rabbit and then another. Pretty soon it's getting difficult not to hit rabbits. Other cars are hitting rabbits.

Then my brother said: Thank God there's a road here to kill all these rabbits!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Downtown Boston during the Big Dig or South Carolina during an Ice Storm.
Or Kansas in a thunderstorm so bad I couldn't see the hood of the minivan.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove a forest service road that hugged the side of a mountain for a couple miles but it was barely wide enough in a few spots. Open the passenger door and you were looking down the hill, and the driver door would've hit the other part of the slope
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andes mountains in Peru. A lot of switchbacks were full of little wooden crosses.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knoxville.  All I can say is that those hundreds of hours playing Grand Theft Auto paid off.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I drove a forest service road that hugged the side of a mountain for a couple miles but it was barely wide enough in a few spots. Open the passenger door and you were looking down the hill, and the driver door would've hit the other part of the slope


There is more than a few adventure driving forest service "roads" but the one to Lost wilderness area gets narrow with a real penalty for not staying. Dangerous more bicyclists is a road call high grade road going into deer creek canyon. It can be a really fun road to drive mid week dry conditions but big penalty for failing to stay on.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for property in Tennessee and the lot we were going to was at the end of the road up a mountain. Everything got worse the farther up we went. The house's became more run down and the confederate flags got bigger. It was farking scary.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to follow a friend through the streets of Tampa, Florida driving a huge 70s diesel Mercedes wagon that he'd sold on ebay and needed to get to the shipper by a rapidly approaching deadline.

I was visiting from Chicago and had no idea where I was going. This was in the days before cellphones were smart so no nav, and that farking wagon went from 0-60 in about two weeks so it was really fun trying not to lose my buddy as he hauled ass and went through stale yellow lights every chance he got.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy.

/Never again
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paris
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming down from the Mogollon Rim, from Show Low to Phoenix, in a snowstorm while pulling an empty trailer with my friend's dad's brand new Grand Cherokee.

/Been on much scarier roads, especially in China and Indonesia, but I wasn't driving.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on some mining/forest service trails that were a little hairy.
 
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Where's
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural Mexico. Some countries drive on the left. Some countries drive on the right. Mexicans drive wherever.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brooklyn during rush hour
Utah in 115 degree heat for the first time
LA at any time of day
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I've been on some mining/forest service trails that were a little hairy.


Oh yeah the mud pit at the Bantam Jeep festival in PA was one of the scarier times. 2013 Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep ahead of us was a lifted XJ and made it halfway before having to be towed out. I made it through on the first shot.
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Mountain Pass, headed to Durango, CO, in the snow

I used to live on the Western Slope, and I had a client in Durango.

I never took another client in Durango again.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Downtown Boston during the Big Dig or South Carolina during an Ice Storm.
Or Kansas in a thunderstorm so bad I couldn't see the hood of the minivan.


I lived in Boston during the last five or so years of the Big Dig. I would classify the traffic as more "PITA" than "scary". You couldn't get going fast enough to do much more than cosmetic damage. The worst thing about it was the never-ending shifting of which streets were open and in which direction.

/That said, I happened to pass through the Ted Williams tunnel about an hour before the ceiling collapse.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueGinger: Red Mountain Pass, headed to Durango, CO, in the snow

I used to live on the Western Slope, and I had a client in Durango.

I never took another client in Durango again.


You couldn't pay me to traverse the Rockies in any month outside of May, June and July.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: dionysusaur: Downtown Boston during the Big Dig or South Carolina during an Ice Storm.
Or Kansas in a thunderstorm so bad I couldn't see the hood of the minivan.

I lived in Boston during the last five or so years of the Big Dig. I would classify the traffic as more "PITA" than "scary". You couldn't get going fast enough to do much more than cosmetic damage. The worst thing about it was the never-ending shifting of which streets were open and in which direction.

/That said, I happened to pass through the Ted Williams tunnel about an hour before the ceiling collapse.


Is the traffic any better since the opening?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: Coming down from the Mogollon Rim, from Show Low to Phoenix, in a snowstorm while pulling an empty trailer with my friend's dad's brand new Grand Cherokee.

/Been on much scarier roads, especially in China and Indonesia, but I wasn't driving.


260 to 87? *shudder*

Was driving my dad from Colorado Springs to Mesa, and he had me get off at Holbrook to take "his" route. Words I'll never forget: "Oh hey, they finally painted lines on these."
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During a snowstorm, driving from CT back to my parents in MA. I could barely see the lines on the Mass Turnpike and had to use those to have any idea where I was going. The windshield was also coated in the excessive salt used to treat the road. It was a dumb idea and I would never do it again.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If including all hazards including other drivers, Czechia wins, on more than one occasion and was told by locals a normal practice on a 2 lane road that people will  pass and expect on coming traffic just to go one the gravel shoulder. When doing over 60mph it is interesting to go from blacktop to gravel but better than a head-on crash.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off the top of my head - I-95 in FL.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grew up in backwoods MT outside Wolf Creek (population now mid 500 and in the 80's right around 300 souls) where we had a ranch. Part of the road to get to our cabin was through multiple creek beds and all gravel/straight up mountain. Off the "main road" was a place called (cue scary music) The Hill of No Return.

Looking back my Dad was a mad man. Some of the risks he took while driving make my blood run cold now. Just to give you an idea of where Wolf Creek is...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/miss you dad
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: BlueGinger: Red Mountain Pass, headed to Durango, CO, in the snow

I used to live on the Western Slope, and I had a client in Durango.

I never took another client in Durango again.

You couldn't pay me to traverse the Rockies in any month outside of May, June and July.


I'm pretty used to it, and will drive on literally any other pass, including the back way from Saguache Valley to Denver, but Red Mountain is a whole other dimension.

Scariest thing I've ever done. Hands down.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tioga Pass Road outside Yosemite, at night, in the rain.

No streetlights or illumination anywhere, guardrails on about 20% the curves, several hundred foot drops if you go off the edge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Off the top of my head - I-95 in FL.


Simply being on I-95 brings anger and disgust sure, but the shootings have gone way down if reporting is believed so not scary
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mt Washington Auto Road during a "sunrise drive". Last quarter of the trip up was full in the clouds, no one could see where to park as there were no lights up there.  I could smell my clutch burning trying to hold myself in place.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Noticeably F.A.T.: I've been on some mining/forest service trails that were a little hairy.

Oh yeah the mud pit at the Bantam Jeep festival in PA was one of the scarier times. 2013 Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep ahead of us was a lifted XJ and made it halfway before having to be towed out. I made it through on the first shot.


For me it's not the trails themselves so much as how unforgiving they can get in a hurry. For instance, if you're reversing a longer-wheelbase jeep on a mostly decent trail and try to swing wide past some trees, this can happen:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Buddy was naturally peeved, me and the other guy were just happy to for the excuse to break out some recovery gear.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: cameroncrazy1984: Noticeably F.A.T.: I've been on some mining/forest service trails that were a little hairy.

Oh yeah the mud pit at the Bantam Jeep festival in PA was one of the scarier times. 2013 Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep ahead of us was a lifted XJ and made it halfway before having to be towed out. I made it through on the first shot.

For me it's not the trails themselves so much as how unforgiving they can get in a hurry. For instance, if you're reversing a longer-wheelbase jeep on a mostly decent trail and try to swing wide past some trees, this can happen:

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 850x413]

/Buddy was naturally peeved, me and the other guy were just happy to for the excuse to break out some recovery gear.


Yeahhhh that don't look right
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a know nothing 18 year old I moved across country. Went through the Eisenhower Tunnel. It was 60ish on the east side.
Not the west. Raging snow storm. I had no clue.

Few years later I was in Mississippi and it snowed. Idiots there didn't even slow down. I think they sped up.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Petersburg, Russia. The traffic lights had a lit red light, lit orange, lit green left arrow, lit green right arrow, and a lit solid green light. I asked my host (I was driving) what that meant. She said, "do whatever you want, but be careful!"

SMH. I went straight, as I recall.

This was in the run-up to the 300th anniversary of the founding of the city. Twenty years ago, near enough. A nicer time than now. I did wind up driving by a palace in the country that they said was owned by Putin. Looked like you would expect.

Only city I've ever been mugged in (got away, wasn't hurt). Was very nearly carjacked. It was February and I walked on the frozen Neva (signs said it wasn't allowed, people sometimes looked at the signs and laughed).

But the city roads scared me the most. Saw a drunken man pick up his kid, a toddler, seat the toddler on his shoulders, and try to run across a busy main street (six lanes). Fell on his face in the third lane. The drivers missed him, and he got up; his wife was screaming at him though. The kid seemed ok. I still shudder.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter driving in Russia in the early 90's.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Downtown Brussels is legitimately and famously insane. Lebanon can be crazy because infrastructure is poor, no lane markers, but people are pretty cool.

When we visited Ireland, I was promoted from down the line to drive our tiny van immediately, which was a trip. I lost a hubcap down the way when I sheared on a left turn too close to the curb. Honestly did alright but driving on the opposite side is a mind burner.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: cameroncrazy1984: Noticeably F.A.T.: I've been on some mining/forest service trails that were a little hairy.

Oh yeah the mud pit at the Bantam Jeep festival in PA was one of the scarier times. 2013 Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep ahead of us was a lifted XJ and made it halfway before having to be towed out. I made it through on the first shot.

For me it's not the trails themselves so much as how unforgiving they can get in a hurry. For instance, if you're reversing a longer-wheelbase jeep on a mostly decent trail and try to swing wide past some trees, this can happen:

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 850x413]

/Buddy was naturally peeved, me and the other guy were just happy to for the excuse to break out some recovery gear.


I had more than enough of those sorts of adventures with my dad, including getting high-centered while crossing a river. You haven't *really* had to jack up a truck until you've done it in the middle of a river.

Anyway, your photos remind me of one of his work trips. He had a similar incident where one of his wheels went over the edge, but he had the complication of also carrying about $300K worth of equipment in his truck (communications and other gear). His immediate, and correct, instinct was "fark the truck, get the gear out before it goes over the side". Luckily, he was able to climb to a high point and radio for someone to come pull him out. No damage in the end, but it was definitely a long day.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Yeahhhh that don't look right


Looks like he found a juuust enough washout to drop a wheel in. Like I said, unforgiving.

/Likely could have got out without help, but everyone felt more comfortable with a winch cable from above keeping the front end from sliding the wrong way.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: You haven't *really* had to jack up a truck until you've done it in the middle of a river.


O_o

You can keep it. I'll play in the dirt.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Surekill Distressway in the rain.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A few years ago the water pump in my Durango went out while visiting a little town east of Stevens Pass so I had to leave it with a mechanic and take the train home and then come back later in the week to pick it up. Since it was four wheel drive I didn't think much of driving it back over the pass in a rather nasty snow storm. As I was approaching the snow line on the downhill side of the pass the back end started fish tailing badly and after over correcting like 3 times I finally pointed the wheels down hill and punched it for a second to get it straightened out before the last 90 degree turn before the pavement turned from slushy snow into just plain old wet. Seems like I lulled myself into thinking the dry compact snow further up the mountain was the slipperiest bits I'd have to deal with when in fact the slush near the bottom was much worse. Next time I'll just get a motel room and not try that shiat in the middle of the night again.

/a few sandbags in the back wouldn't have hurt either
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
285 in Atlanta - some crazy sons of biatches driving on that road.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1. Red Mountain Pass in Colorado, USA.
2. The main traffic circle in Firenze, Italia.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Last September I drove across Appalachicola Bay in a storm where I couldn't see 30 feet.   I felt like I was climbing even though the road was flat.  I understood how guys like JFK Jr or Kobe's chopper pilot lost visual waypoints and thought they were climbing as they fell.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a toss up between Costa Rica or Porto on a scooter. Costa there were crappy roads with the cliff edge right freaking there. Porto was sudden turns/dead ends at the bottom of steep hills.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Red mountain pass the year a rock slide knocked out the lane close to the mountain. Driving that one mile with nothing beside me was harrowing. And then I did it a bunch more times.
dur-duweb.newscyclecloud.comView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

monsatano: BretMavrik: Coming down from the Mogollon Rim, from Show Low to Phoenix, in a snowstorm while pulling an empty trailer with my friend's dad's brand new Grand Cherokee.

/Been on much scarier roads, especially in China and Indonesia, but I wasn't driving.

260 to 87? *shudder*

Was driving my dad from Colorado Springs to Mesa, and he had me get off at Holbrook to take "his" route. Words I'll never forget: "Oh hey, they finally painted lines on these."


You shoulda taken him to Canon City and driven up Shelf Road.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: 285 in Atlanta - some crazy sons of biatches driving on that road.


In 2004, I hit 142 mph on 285.  Not a wise decision.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Malibu Canyon was a bit nerve-wracking, but mainly for the distracting scenery and steep drop-offs. I also drove up towards Monteverde in Costa Rica, which was anxiety-provoking....

but the worst was my first day driving in Ireland. I had to get used to driving on the left, steering wheel on the right, shifting with my left hand and avoiding Guinness trucks barrelling down the road while I tried to hug the hedges that came right to the edge of the pavement.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1. India
2. Teton Pass in WY
3. Red Mountain Pass coming out of Ouray, CO
4. Central London on a Fri. night
 
