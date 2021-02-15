 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Deep-fried human hands and feet found. Also, a pair of legs which had not been deep-fried   (metro.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Creepy, English-language films, The Philadelphia Inquirer, American films, Sex offender, Police, Forced disappearance, U-Haul truck, Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 9:48 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think you should just put the whole thing in the ground, like you do with pig... so, also do with long pig.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I have a pork roast I need to thaw and cook.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this 2021 State Fair season is gonna be nuts if this is what's in the early running
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armie?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
is this a followup to the Silence of the Lambs B&B article from earlier today?
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not enough ketchup in the hemisphere.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay, being mad enough to kill is understandable. Being mad enough to kill and chop someone up is also understandable. But deep frying them? Yeah, I have never been that hungry.

;-D
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Egg wash or buttermilk batter?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, is Long John Silver's serving deep fried BA Johnston's hand for $4.95 with a side of rice?
Pay Me in Stolen Treasure
Youtube 1dIbhWfcLaU
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Glenn Beck is just testing out new recipes on his path to be the next Harland Sanders. You don't get to 11 spices without making mistakes
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's so horrible. Air fryers are much healthier than deep fried.
 
yuthinasia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Llamas with hats wanted for questioning. I'm not going to link to it or explain why I know about it...
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is proof that Americans will deep fry anything.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This was in Philly? I would think a story like this would come from the South with deep-friedness and all.
 
mlfreeman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Glagnar's Human Rinds
Youtube g6Xd6tZkDSI
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:

Hands In Boiling Oil: Indian Chef Fries Fish With Bare Hands
Youtube t3-6XLdCyAM
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone just got the idea to try frying whole pig
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it on a stick?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Diner of the Living Dead
Youtube 0o_LlmYoBdE
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
will he be charged with battery?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let your tempura get the better of you.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.