Poop Thread
17
posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 10:10 PM



I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two cups of black coffee.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hot cup of coffee, bran muffin, Bay bridge, rush hour

My reoccurring nightmare
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Big Mac and a Coke. Works every time.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From what the internet has led me to believe: Taco Bell and Chipotle.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oil.

Anus.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glycol
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stewed prunes.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Be warned, you'll be singing the song in the end:
[Pororo Music Video] #06 It's Time to Go Potty, Crong
Youtube naHbymyLI7w
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stress of managing a global supply chain after the previous director farked it up so bad and lost so many things.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
12. Break it up with a spoon handle.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is all you need.  It was given to me as a "gag" gift for Christmas 2019.
Boy did it come in handy during a pandemic when toilet paper was at a premium.

And trust me, you turn that thing on full blast?  You're pooping!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drink about a pot of coffee, then have a nice fat pinch of Copenhagen.  If that's not your thing, a menthol cigarette will probably work too.
 
