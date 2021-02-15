 Skip to content
 
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Wisconsin man with top knot and bat tattoos on his forehead continues to prove his bad decision making   (madison.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Misdemeanor, Arraignment, Dane County, Wisconsin, Rifle, Bolt action, Sheriff's Detective Brent Baverstock, Riley Berg, Nicholas Day  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Add this one to the Mugshot Hall of Fame.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
future wife
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Janessville is the cesspool of Wisconsin.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Na na na na na na na na... BAT BANGS
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

He's going to be dealing with cracks about "bats in his belfry" for the rest of his very stupid life.
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did someone mention Madison?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"possession of handgun or armor piercing round"

Huh??
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Funny looking belfry.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey that's the farker that gave us all the rona!
 
othmar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thats double dumbass there
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He looks highly employable.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And where is the Batman? He's at home, washing his tights tatting his forehead!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jtown: He looks highly employable.


As a jizz-mopper, sure, but I think that job's been made obsolete by modified Roombas.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure that those bat tattoos on his face mean something very significant in his culture,...or that he is eagerly awaiting the Snyder cut.
 
