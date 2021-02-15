 Skip to content
(Axios)   VP confirms what you already knew: There was no stockpile, there was no plan   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Democratic Party, President of the United States, Vice President Harris, White House, big picture, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Management, Thomas Jefferson  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So why was Fauci clapping back on that (only according to a glanced headline).
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The plan, such as it was, was to steal states' stockpiles and sell their own equipment back to them at a huge markup. Their only two motives were profit and punishment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When the final accounting is done it will be found that Jared Kushner sold a very larger portion of the US allotment of vaccine to the highest international bidder to line his own pockets. He got away with it when it came to ventilators so why not do the same with vaccine doses?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump didn't order enough vaccines because he wanted people to die.

Abbot Labs is grift.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had a strategy that revolved around spreading the disease all across working class America.  They was their plan.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet there was a plan to help states that voted for him first.
From most votes to least.
It just wasn't put in writing.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation is a confession - empty stockpile addition.

The "Obama left a depleted military with no ammunition" wasn't even in the top 50 dumb things Trump said and that tells you everything you need to know.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they had a plan alright: Easter Miracle 2020. It was totally imaginary and based on nothing but hey don't stop believing,
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Bet there was a plan to help states that voted for him first.
From most votes to least.
It just wasn't put in writing.


It seems to me like the Biden Administration is covering for Trump.  Saying he had no plan is very far from the actual truth: they destroyed the evidence.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More evidence comes to light that Trump was far and away the worst President ever. Film at 11.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
and yet just today I heard Rush Limbaugh insist this time at Mar A Lago is just what Trump needs after four years of nonstop, 24 hour day of incredibly hard work.

Clearly he was just too overwhelmed with so many tasks he didn't get around to.....telling....anyone...where the stockpile is.

Yeah.

That's the ticket!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump Plan A really WAS do nothing and hope for a miracle? Seems like a great plan. Fantastic plan. Bigly yuge, you'll never believe how good this plan is. Many people say that it's the best plan they've ever seen. They come up to me and say, "Sir" they call me sir..."Sir, how did you come up with such a good plan. Also, your dad loved and accepted you".
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Generation_D
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their plan was let that snotty little entitled a-hole Kushner run the response, steal the relief supplies, and auction them off to the highest bidder or for favors.

People have been prosecuted for war crimes that did less.

Pence is no saint either, that mealy-mouthed liar knew better and let Trump's felons run amok anyway.  A lot of good it did him in the end.

It's no "honor" if you willingly served a traitor, Mike.  Just a heads-up.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

parasol: and yet just today I heard Rush Limbaugh insist this time at Mar A Lago is just what Trump needs after four years of nonstop, 24 hour day of incredibly hard work.

Clearly he was just too overwhelmed with so many tasks he didn't get around to.....telling....anyone...where the stockpile is.

Yeah.

That's the ticket!


Limbaugh should be held accountable for his role in enabling pandemic.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Trump Plan A really WAS do nothing and hope for a miracle? Seems like a great plan. Fantastic plan. Bigly yuge, you'll never believe how good this plan is. Many people say that it's the best plan they've ever seen. They come up to me and say, "Sir" they call me sir..."Sir, how did you come up with such a good plan. Also, your dad loved and accepted you".


Trump's plan for everything is tell someone else to do it.
If it succeeds, he did it.
If it fails, it's someone else's fault.

Every now and then it helps to remember he has a personality disorder that drives everything he is, does and says.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
PolitiFact has determined this is a lie.

Their argument is that Trump had a plan: leave it up the states. Brilliant national plan.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Futurama - Business Plan
Youtube vDu74eMv5ME
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Up next, Qcumbers and MAGATS demanding to know why Sleepy Joe and Kamala-mala-mala-whatever haven't fixed it all yet.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Generation_D: parasol: and yet just today I heard Rush Limbaugh insist this time at Mar A Lago is just what Trump needs after four years of nonstop, 24 hour day of incredibly hard work.

Clearly he was just too overwhelmed with so many tasks he didn't get around to.....telling....anyone...where the stockpile is.

Yeah.

That's the ticket!

Limbaugh should be held accountable for his role in enabling pandemic.


I tune in now just to listen to him growing weaker.
It's hateful but it's the truth.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still want to know about the massive ventilator stockpile that the "King of Ventilators" made possible.  Can we see the mountains in the warehouses?
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What do you mean Mr. fly by the seat of his pants didn't have a plan?!  That's unpossible!
 
zjoik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Trump didn't order enough vaccines because he wanted the right people to die at a greater rate than his supporters.

Abbot Labs is grift.


ftfm
 
overthinker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought his plan was to let it infect people because "it only affects blue states" as a means to rig the vote even further hoping it would kill off those who would vote for Biden. It caught him off guard that... a virus doesn't see colors of states or how people vote! Doh! And to change course would have also meant he had to admit he was wrong, but his ego is too big to ever do that. In short, he's a POS. Always has been, always will be. He has always been a con man. And his followers? Fell for his biggest con yet.
 
valenumr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Trump didn't order enough vaccines because he wanted people to die.

Abbot Labs is grift.


That's funny, the Trump admin only bought 1 billion doses. Last April.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What happened to the army logistics general whom trump paraded in front of the cameras a couple of times to reassure us that everything would be OK because the army was handling the distribution of vaccines? He disappeared from view pretty quickly...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

parasol: Generation_D: parasol: and yet just today I heard Rush Limbaugh insist this time at Mar A Lago is just what Trump needs after four years of nonstop, 24 hour day of incredibly hard work.

Clearly he was just too overwhelmed with so many tasks he didn't get around to.....telling....anyone...where the stockpile is.

Yeah.

That's the ticket!

Limbaugh should be held accountable for his role in enabling pandemic.

I tune in now just to listen to him growing weaker.
It's hateful but it's the truth.


I hope that Rush lives long enough to see Donny, Kush, Rudy or Jr get arrested.

/ it's kind of ruff that stage 4 cancer has Rush Limbaugh. What did stage 4 cancer ever do to deserve THAT?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair, it's not like there was a plan at all during the last administration. For anything.
 
suze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump's Plans: Massage his massive ego, loot the Treasury, wreck the country, and grovel for Putin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They did help out some states, but only the states who voted for them.

To the Trump Admin everything was political. Only allies would get funding, treatment, vaccines. Opposition would be ignored and left to die. The problem with something like a pandemic, of course, is that the virus doesn't care. If you don't treat EVERYONE, then it won't go away.

The Trump strategy of selecting who to care for is very reminiscent of the Republican scaremongering about "death panels" during the ACA debates. Because that is literally what the Trump Admin did.

Every accusation is a confession, and every fear-derived condemnation is a statement of intent.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump's entire Covid "plan" was "maybe when the virus has murdered enough millions it'll get bored and go away".
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Generation_D: Pence is no saint either, that mealy-mouthed liar knew better and let Trump's felons run amok anyway.


Pence was head of the coronavirus strike force council or whatever. I'd attribute at least 100,000 of the deaths to him. shiat, thousands died because of superspreader events at the White House itself. Pence even gave campaign speeches.

They're talking about a truth and reconciliation commission over January 6th. Like five people died there. The mismanagement of a plague that killed half a million Americans, that's what needs the farking commission.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That comment section, on the Youtube video, needs to be cleansed with the white heat of fire.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: To be fair, it's not like there was a plan at all during the last administration. For anything.


Thanks, Obama!
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

suze: Trump's Plans: Massage his massive ego, loot the Treasury, wreck the country, and grovel for Putin.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


That is so frickin creepy.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image 320x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


What is this, a Bo Burnham wanna-be?
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

parasol: and yet just today I heard Rush Limbaugh insist this time at Mar A Lago is just what Trump needs after four years of nonstop, 24 hour day of incredibly hard work.

Clearly he was just too overwhelmed with so many tasks he didn't get around to.....telling....anyone...where the stockpile is.

Yeah.

That's the ticket!


The entirety of the "stockpile" was delivered and apportioned to each state based on population. There is no stockpile, because pretty much every dose that comes in goes out the door right away.

This story and narrative is a non-starter. Over 60 million doses have been administered under OWS, and it is rapidly accelerating. There is literally nothing the Biden admin has done that has adjusted the train that left the station in December.

Trump is a giant POS, but lets not kid ourselves about how this vaccine roll out got started and is going. Even if it is not ideal, it's pretty impressive.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This was already debunked by Dr. Fauci. Try again.

Harris: "We've got to figure out a way - that has to be our standard. Our standard has to be: 'Everything is possible, but we're going to have to work like heck to get it done.' Which means ... no patience for delay, no patience for, 'It can't be done.' You know, that's how I feel about it."

Coming from a woman who cast doubt on the possibility of a vaccine before election day, Harris is shamelessly two-faced.

It would have been nice if she offered anything of substance, anything specific during this useless interview. Instead we get a hurricane metaphor and "lol, give me a break!"
 
zjoik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Generation_D: Pence is no saint either, that mealy-mouthed liar knew better and let Trump's felons run amok anyway.

Pence was head of the coronavirus strike force council or whatever. I'd attribute at least 100,000 of the deaths to him. shiat, thousands died because of superspreader events at the White House itself. Pence even gave campaign speeches.

They're talking about a truth and reconciliation commission over January 6th. Like five people died there. The mismanagement of a plague that killed half a million Americans, that's what needs the farking commission.


if the insurrection was successful, what would happen next?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

suze: Trump's Plans: Massage his massive ego, loot the Treasury, wreck the country, and grovel for Putin.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Putin would never let that... thing... on his lap; it isn't housebroken.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: PolitiFact has determined this is a lie.

Their argument is that Trump had a plan: leave it up the states. Brilliant national plan.


THAT'S NOT A PLAN!
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Grungehamster: PolitiFact has determined this is a lie.

Their argument is that Trump had a plan: leave it up the states. Brilliant national plan.

THAT'S NOT A PLAN!


Uh, it is about the most Republican a plan can be. Not saying you're wrong though.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We everyone all know the Trump administration left the White House the way a trucker-speed addict leaves a single-wide they forgot they rented without paying.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Coming from a woman who cast doubt on the possibility of a vaccine before election day


There was no vaccine before election day.

So she was right.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The plan was to let the states administer the vaccine. Why is that a bad thing?  How in the world could the federal government do this better than the states? The "stockpile" was "empty" because they were distributed to the states. I know, trump=bad, but other than that, what am I missing here?
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: The plan was to let the states administer the vaccine. Why is that a bad thing?  How in the world could the federal government do this better than the states? The "stockpile" was "empty" because they were distributed to the states. I know, trump=bad, but other than that, what am I missing here?


It would have helped it the feds funded a program for the states to develop an infrastructure for scheduling, administering, and tracking the vaccine.

It also would have helped if the states independently prepared for a vaccine the "never saw coming".

It might not be the best plan to just dump off a bunch of vaccines on each states door step, but I'm not sure what folks were expecting of the Trump admin.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: parasol: and yet just today I heard Rush Limbaugh insist this time at Mar A Lago is just what Trump needs after four years of nonstop, 24 hour day of incredibly hard work.

Clearly he was just too overwhelmed with so many tasks he didn't get around to.....telling....anyone...where the stockpile is.

Yeah.

That's the ticket!

The entirety of the "stockpile" was delivered and apportioned to each state based on population. There is no stockpile, because pretty much every dose that comes in goes out the door right away.

This story and narrative is a non-starter. Over 60 million doses have been administered under OWS, and it is rapidly accelerating. There is literally nothing the Biden admin has done that has adjusted the train that left the station in December.

Trump is a giant POS, but lets not kid ourselves about how this vaccine roll out got started and is going. Even if it is not ideal, it's pretty impressive.


You'll have to excuse me.
According to the Governor of our state nobody here has Covid.
And, if anyone did, it isn't really all that contagious.
In fact, there really isn't a need for us even worry about getting vaccinated.
It's such a drag when there are super bowl parties to attend.

He'll let us know, at some point, when we might have vaccines but, in the meantime, he's thinking about maybe running for POTUS in 2024.

There is, literally, no coordinated roll out happening here.
It's probably why Biden is thinking of closing us off from the rest of the country.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the positive side, there's ample room to really make a difference.
 
