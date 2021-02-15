 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAOW Wausau)   Truck driver decides that even though it's a national holiday, the bank should still be open   (waow.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, English-language films, pickup truck, front entrance of the building, developing story, President's Day, Police, substantial damage, Associated Bank  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 11:04 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What? It says "DRIVE IN" right there!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pickup truck driver is not a truck driver.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"the entrance obtained substantial damage in the crash."

Obviously penned by a former banker at the site.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Pickup truck driver is not a truck driver.


Many pickup trucks I see are empty, polished to a sparkle to look pretty, driven around only to show off... er... something... I don't know.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Pickup truck driver is not a truck driver.


They're cut from the same cloth.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.