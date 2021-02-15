 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/977
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So if you're like me and about 70% of America, you're snowed in with ridiculously bad weather. I mean, the groundhog *did* warn us, but I think after 2020 we were all "how bad could it be?" The sleet and snow here in TN is supposed to ease up a little and just be cold, before starting up again tomorrow night without a bit of this mess getting melted.

Here's that truck in Franklin, TN that's been making the rounds, in GIF format courtesy of Dissemination Monkey:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The worst part of this storm is that we got a couple of inches of sleet first before the snow hit. Nothing like crunching through snow only to find a layer of ice below that. Folks, if you're affected by this, just stay home. Eat canned beans and that box of Tuna Helper from 2016. It is *bad* out there.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how bad this storm is where you're at.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
