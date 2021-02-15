 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Ice 1, Salt Truck 0   (wkrn.com) divider line
12
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seen driving away from the scene:
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see somebody lied on his resume about previous job experience.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
African American ice, you racist.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least that 8x8 section of grass next to the road will never freeze again

Thursday we were predicted to get barely any snow. Like a quarter inch. In michigan. I went outside for a smoke at work after it had been snowing off and on for an hour, salt trucks everywhere. In the farking parking lot twice in the 5 minutes I was smoking.

Today, we're expected to get 8 inches, and have known about it for at least a few days, after three hours of heavy snow, not a single salt truck in sight. Cmon man. My bike ride commute time home almost tripled (to 12 minutes) because there were a few inches of snow and my tires are more bald than me.

For real, stay safe texas people. I know you don't know how to deal with this and I know it's bad for y'all. Nothing but the best wishes for you.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just hope he doesn't get up to ice 9.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to treat the roads so this type of thing didn't happen.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"You mean the salt stops working at all at 0F?"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That field, wow, nothing is going to grow there, reminds me of when Scipio sacked Carthage at the end of the Third Punic War.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should have salted the roads before they sent those trucks out. Why don't people think about these things first?
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
JFC Alanis. You had one job. O-N-E!
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Needs more

autogeekonline.netView Full Size

and
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
