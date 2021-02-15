 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sometimes, it freezes hard enough, and then we all go ice skating in Amsterdam. Make sure to dress for the occasion
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat
2 hours ago  
I bet that's poo water so close to the city, I think I saw a brown plume.
 
blender61
1 hour ago  
Not all that unusual for a canal to freeze.

I went long skating from Ingarö to Stockholm on the Baltic Sea several times.
I took the long skates out to ice fish or just get out for a bit all the time.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Even the canals of Amsterdam hate the manbun, apparently.
 
styckx
1 hour ago  
He clearly did that on purpose. It was clear as day people already fell in there and he made a bee-line for it
 
revrendjim
33 minutes ago  
Hypothermia doesn't care how much of  badass you think you are. He is lucky there were people around.
 
eurotrader
31 minutes ago  
Filler, a swim in that canal should be followed by a round of antibiotics. At least he has access to health care there.
 
eurotrader
30 minutes ago  
Fliker not filler stupid autocorrect.
 
SomeAmerican
12 minutes ago  
It's mid February... winter's been over for a couple weeks now.
 
Marcos P
8 minutes ago  
Unphased
 
TorpedoOrca
8 minutes ago  
0:33 - 'You're stoned?' 'Yeah!'
 
Salmon
6 minutes ago  
Dude looked like he could use a bath anyway.
 
Laobaojun
4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Even the canals of Amsterdam hate the manbun, apparently.


There is no such thing as a manbun.
It's a twatknot.
 
ILoveBurritos
2 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: fragMasterFlash: Even the canals of Amsterdam hate the manbun, apparently.

There is no such thing as a manbun.
It's a twatknot.


Look at the fashion police here! Girls, let's all dish about what looks are in or out for this season!
 
