(New York Daily News)   Here's what to do in case you ever fall into the NYC subway tracks. Yeah not terrifying at all   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    PSA, Rail transport, best way, Good Samaritan Wesley Autrey, Light rail, Train, Rapid transit, Train station, Third rail  
201 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 2:30 AM



derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fight the rat for your slice of pizza?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The third rail is also known as the "Social Security Rail."
 
terminationshok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TLDR:
Don't fall on the tracks.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You hope that you're not from Europe?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x728]

You hope that you're not from Europe?


And pray it is quick and painless.
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Try not to put yourself in a situation where you fall yourself or are pushed? I have been on NYC's subways. As well as other surface transit here and abroad. Stay the fark away from the tracks until it is time to board. And in general, pay attention. The people who tune out, the people who wander around on their phones with ear buds in ... those are the people most at risk.
 
