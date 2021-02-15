 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In his lighthouse at R'lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming   (twitter.com)
15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should be the "Cool" tag
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Iä! Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah-nagl fhtagn
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pleasure to me is wonder-the unexplored, the unexpected, the thing that is hidden and the changeless thing that lurks behind superficial mutability.
---HP Lovecraft
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm popular today.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that the lighthouse, or that ice free structure behind it painted red and white?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
is playing a Harp too ?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: Iä! Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah-nagl fhtagn


Stop gargling & swallow. No one likes a show off...
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nope guys
Its Naftaghn

Na is the negative article
 
RagnarD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dalek Caan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
R'lim Shaikorth was here.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Is that the lighthouse, or that ice free structure behind it painted red and white?


There are two that thing is like an island on a road or bridge
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drone footage from a couple days ago when the ice wasn't as built up on a different pier.
At about the :30 sec mark it starts.

https://www.woodtv.com/weather/snow-l​i​ngering-cold-paint-gorgeous-winter-sce​nes-in-west-michigan/
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Go away! 'Batin'!
 
