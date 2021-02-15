 Skip to content
(Fox News)   He should have taken the one-point penalty. Sad tag came in a close second   (foxnews.com) divider line
28
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby just doesn't understand.  That was his lucky hat.

Yeah, lucky.
Lucky he wasn't taken by an alligator while in the process of drowning.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the lazy-assed "reporter" who couldn't be bothered to make a few phone calls? It's like he has all the journalistic skills of a public course hacker. I'm gonna get his name and... wait a minute...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hats off to him for such a noble try.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The corpse is hatless, repeat, the corpse is hatless..."
too soon?
 
upndn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo, I'm taking an educated guess that his name isn't Bob and the rest of his foursome finished their round then came back to try and save him.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Harry Freakstorm: Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.

[Fark user image 640x358]


But, it looks good on you!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's par on that course, 72 points?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OMG this is wonderful news, what, it's not Trump. Well shiat. Sorry old golfer dude.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dead or not, he's still has to pay for a round of drinks after the game.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stroke, not point. And losing your hat doesn't cost you any strokes. But I see what you were going for, and I approve.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
point?

here subby, have a stroke.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Harry Freakstorm: Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.

[Fark user image 640x358]


Yeah, it might be the worst looking hat in the world but it comes with a free bowl of soup!
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
PiperArrow [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shame it wasn't Florida man, 74 years old, trying to retrieve his hat.

thegolfnewsnet.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved...
 
ShowStop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He died doing what he loved...


Fishing?
 
ThePea
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Deputies told the Palm Beach Post that at some point, the man started to thrash around and went underwater.

Alligator?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Drowned"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: "Drowned"

[Fark user image image 270x180]


Covid
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet the hat was a tam o' shanter - which has been responsible for more golfer deaths than all other hats combined.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Harry Freakstorm: Is the hat okay?  Must have been a really nice hat.

[Fark user image 640x358]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
