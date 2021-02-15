 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(41 Action News)   Heads up to KC Farkers and all points due south: Expect blackouts for 15 to 30 minutes at a time over the next 48 hours. This includes you, KS, OK, MO, AR, and TX   (kshb.com) divider line
57
    More: PSA, Electricity generation, Nuclear power, World energy resources and consumption, Energy development, Power outage, Energy conservation, KANSAS CITY, Efficient energy use  
•       •       •

609 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So huddle together to keep warm....

Umm...

We got nothin'.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dfw burbs here.

No power since 2AM this morning, save for about 15 minutes around 10 when it was on, and then gas pressure dropped to almost zero.   Furnaces all shut down, and the fireplace went out.

Gas pressure finally got fixed, so in this one room it's 54 and holding.  We are bundled up and hanging in there.

I have a 400 watt inverter plumbed in from one of the cars to run a radio, charge phones, and eventually when it gets dark, power a small LED lamp.

With any luck we might get back to at least 25 minutes of power every other hour sometime around midnight.  That would give the furnaces a chance to take a little chill off, but realistically it'll take another 4-5 hours of continual electricity to bring the temps up to 68.

At least we have a shiat ton of food and booze, so we got that going for us, which is nice.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad my state did their best to discourage solar panel installation. I wouldn't want to miss out on this adventure!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had 45 inches of snow here in Cedar Rapids, this morning it was -9 with wind chill circa -25, no one loses power here unless there is a derecho (10 days or so for us).  The pile of snow on the left side of the driveway is called Mount Blanc and the one of the right side is the Matterhorn (each about 8 feet tall).

Occasionally I remember to put a hat on my totally Michael Jordon hairdo and have worn gloves when I shovel snow (which is mostly done by the Mrs.)
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, middle of Dallas and no power for the last four hours. 15 minute at a time my butt.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think that all those Infrastructure Weeks didn't get much done.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't power outages in Texas be completely unrelated as Texas has its own power gird?
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra bonus for Texas Farkers:

Theoretically, TX power utilities could reach out to other regions to shuffle some power their way to shore up the grid and minimize the blackouts, but that would ruin their decades-long crusade to avoid federal power generation regulations.

Yes, folks. Even utility regulations are an affront to freedumb in Texas.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio confirmed as the most boring state in the Union. All yesterday it was "OMG, we're getting 8-10 inches (giggity)".  Looking like we'll be lucky to get three. Same shiat every winter.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power flickered a couple of times last night but I've been one of the lucky ones so far (NW Harris)
Boss is tryin to talk about possibly working tomorrow but it's gonna require some real magic to get the roads thawed out up here.

A lot of what fell last night is just sitting water in the roads around the neighborhood and with what's coming tonight I don't have a lot of faith in it looking in any way passable until well after dawn.

Stay warm, this is gonna suck.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much power could be transmitted in if the BTC miners shut down?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay during the entire time i lived in Oklahoma as a kid 1979-1989 approximately it never as far as i can remember dropped below single digits below zero and even then for for a week so max during the winter.  I would not be surprised if a lot of the house that are with out heat  are also going to have busted pipes as the houses built down there are not design with the sort of cold they are dealing with in mind.   The same is likely for Texas and perhaps more so
 
notjadedyet72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meehaw: Yeah, middle of Dallas and no power for the last four hours. 15 minute at a time my butt.


No kidding! We're in NW Austin, lost power for 11 hours Thursday night, mother's home slightly west has been out since 3:00 AM.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! It's going to be MORE out than it has been all day since 10:00 am?!?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Wouldn't power outages in Texas be completely unrelated as Texas has its own power gird?


In Texas, don't they just get oil out of the ground?  Why don't they use that?
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Lucky we have a petroleum powered helicopter spraying a petroleum spray to get a windmill made from petroleum to de-ice so Texans can get some power from this generator meant to fight climate warming.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What use it five minutes of electricity? Come man. At least give us 20 minutes of electricity. JFC. 5 minutes!!!! Just as the heater kicks on the light goes out. It's 54F in a apartment that get epic hot in the summer. WTF?
(San Antonio)
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay warm farkers. KC farker here (JoCo, please don't hate me) and I've been spared from losing power so far. I am dreading tomorrow, working outside in that cold.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in blackouts-My Brain Hurts
Youtube xBkxywnKN6k
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to charge up your Teslas
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sayin' America, but suffering periodic power outages is very Third World

Seriously i thought there would be industrial plants that got cheaper energy on the basis that they were blacked out if supply was limited.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure we're a first world country?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have family in TX, and KC ....I've offered my place in MI as a warming center.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Wouldn't power outages in Texas be completely unrelated as Texas has its own power gird?


Mostly. The article points out that there are a few odd corners of Texas that are on the SPP grid. But, it's looking like both ERCOT and SPP are having problems. Pick your poison.

/nervously watches as the snow piles up
//at least it's not a farking ice storm
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Moniker o' Shame: Wouldn't power outages in Texas be completely unrelated as Texas has its own power gird?

In Texas, don't they just get oil out of the ground?  Why don't they use that?


Well heads are frozen - This includes natural gas wells of course - which of course have caused spikes in gas prices also.
Coal Power plants have issues with frozen stacks.
Wind turbines are frozen also.
Solar panels would work, but areas are clouded over.

Yadda, yadda. Global warming.

I rather blame this person myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size


On the plus side, maybe people will finally stay inside and covid will slow down.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Also, apparently there are going to be heavy financial repercussions in Texas.

From another forum, from a poster in the bidness:
"Natural gas has gone from 3.97 to $377 [per mcf] in the past 2 days in Texas "

It seems that the gas-production infrastructure isn't winterized any better than the windmill errbody's laughing at.
 
christophla
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If anything, we should know how to stay home and get things done after Covid. Of course, power and internet would be nice.... and, well, necessary.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is a learning moment.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Also, apparently there are going to be heavy financial repercussions in Texas.

From another forum, from a poster in the bidness:
"Natural gas has gone from 3.97 to $377 [per mcf] in the past 2 days in Texas "

It seems that the gas-production infrastructure isn't winterized any better than the windmill errbody's laughing at.


Well, those oil barons did loose profits last year, maybe they will get back into the black.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: "Natural gas has gone from 3.97 to $377 [per mcf] in the past 2 days in Texas "


Damn. I should have traded my GameStop shares for natural gas.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My power just came on after being out for 14 hours in a wind chill of -10. I thought I was going to have to go to a warming shelter or hunker down in a closet and freeze. I'm beyond elated. But I also want answers. Something went very wrong. The rolling blackouts became permanent blackouts.
 
Knockers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Over snow and some 0 temps, seriously?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aren't Farkers used to blackouts by now?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My house is powered by a rural electric co-op that has not announced any plans to blackout nor does their outage map show any outages.  The nearby town though:

"
STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA / Feb. 15, 2021 / 5:25 p.m.)
- As of Monday afternoon, the City Stillwater had not suffered any power curtailments as the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) addresses energy demand in response to extreme cold weather across its 17-state service area.
SPP has returned to Energy Emergency Alert Level 2, which calls for consumers to take steps to conserve energy.
- However, because several communities in Oklahoma and other states have experienced power curtailments on short notice, the City of Stillwater advises residents that a power curtailment could occur without any advance notification.
"

Oklahoma Natural gas has stated:
"
Update-2/15/2021 2:45 p.m.  Conserving Energy Helps Everyone
- As of this morning, our suppliers of natural gas are experiencing freezing gas wells due to the duration of the extreme cold. This is impacting the amount of gas they are able to provide to us.
- We want to make the public aware that, as a result, we could see widespread outages across our service territory. This means customers could lose gas service to their homes and businesses.
"
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Knockers: Over snow and some 0 temps, seriously?


What would you have them do? Not have rolling blackouts?
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: My power just came on after being out for 14 hours in a wind chill of -10. I thought I was going to have to go to a warming shelter or hunker down in a closet and freeze. I'm beyond elated. But I also want answers. Something went very wrong. The rolling blackouts became permanent blackouts.


So you want the truth

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Quick clarification: "blackout" does not mean that Black men are coming for your women.

/saw the list of states and felt it was necessary
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: My power just came on after being out for 14 hours in a wind chill of -10. I thought I was going to have to go to a warming shelter or hunker down in a closet and freeze. I'm beyond elated. But I also want answers. Something went very wrong. The rolling blackouts became permanent blackouts.


My upstream electric provider (SPP) is not the same as yours but here's an update from SPP.  Maybe give a idea of what's been going on:

"
After directing member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service shortly after noon on Feb. 15, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has restored load to its 14-state region as of 2:00 p.m. Central time. The grid operator now has enough generation available to meet demand throughout its service territory and to fully meet its minimum reserve requirements.

The SPP system reached a peak electricity usage of 43,661 megawatts (MW) on Feb. 15, and is required to carry additional operating reserves in excess of load. After committing all of its reserves and exhausting other avenues such as importing power from other regions, available generation in SPP fell about 641 MW short of demand for a period beginning just after noon. In response, SPP directed its member utilities to implement planned interruptions of service to curtail electricity use by that amount.

Effective at 2:00 p.m., SPP cancelled the Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 it had declared at 10:08 a.m. when its reserves were exhausted, and re-entered an EEA Level 2. SPP's forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA Levels 2 and 3 over the next 48 hours and may have to direct further interruptions of service if available generation is inadequate to meet high demand.
"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm in east Dallas and my power has not been out, yet. The last time I was without power was 2 years ago, for 56 hours. It was stressful. But no power right now would probably be more stressful than that.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SansNeural: 4seasons85!: My power just came on after being out for 14 hours in a wind chill of -10. I thought I was going to have to go to a warming shelter or hunker down in a closet and freeze. I'm beyond elated. But I also want answers. Something went very wrong. The rolling blackouts became permanent blackouts.

My upstream electric provider (SPP) is not the same as yours but here's an update from SPP.  Maybe give a idea of what's been going on:

"
After directing member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service shortly after noon on Feb. 15, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has restored load to its 14-state region as of 2:00 p.m. Central time. The grid operator now has enough generation available to meet demand throughout its service territory and to fully meet its minimum reserve requirements.

The SPP system reached a peak electricity usage of 43,661 megawatts (MW) on Feb. 15, and is required to carry additional operating reserves in excess of load. After committing all of its reserves and exhausting other avenues such as importing power from other regions, available generation in SPP fell about 641 MW short of demand for a period beginning just after noon. In response, SPP directed its member utilities to implement planned interruptions of service to curtail electricity use by that amount.

Effective at 2:00 p.m., SPP cancelled the Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 it had declared at 10:08 a.m. when its reserves were exhausted, and re-entered an EEA Level 2. SPP's forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA Levels 2 and 3 over the next 48 hours and may have to direct further interruptions of service if available generation is inadequate to meet high demand.
"


Thank you! I'm heating my place up just in case!! I'm preparing for it to go out again at some point.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm in east Dallas and my power has not been out, yet. The last time I was without power was 2 years ago, for 56 hours. It was stressful. But no power right now would probably be more stressful than that.


This is what I don't understand.  It's like they started the rolling blackouts, but then never did the rolling part. Some places never lost power while some of us went 12+ without.
 
williesleg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
C'mon man!
Turns out California rolling blackouts were a dry run, not a wake-up call.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The local news just said we are experiencing the worst power outage in state history. Just gives you an idea of how bad it is here in Texas.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: question_dj: I'm in east Dallas and my power has not been out, yet. The last time I was without power was 2 years ago, for 56 hours. It was stressful. But no power right now would probably be more stressful than that.

This is what I don't understand.  It's like they started the rolling blackouts, but then never did the rolling part. Some places never lost power while some of us went 12+ without.


I'm close to a hospital and some commercial areas. It's possible that my area is exempt for that reason.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

question_dj: 4seasons85!: question_dj: I'm in east Dallas and my power has not been out, yet. The last time I was without power was 2 years ago, for 56 hours. It was stressful. But no power right now would probably be more stressful than that.

This is what I don't understand.  It's like they started the rolling blackouts, but then never did the rolling part. Some places never lost power while some of us went 12+ without.

I'm close to a hospital and some commercial areas. It's possible that my area is exempt for that reason.


Likely. They said that would likely be the case. You are lucky that you are near an essential service.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

makerofmaps: [Fark user image image 768x392]Lucky we have a petroleum powered helicopter spraying a petroleum spray to get a windmill made from petroleum to de-ice so Texans can get some power from this generator meant to fight climate warming.


Make sure that is the only lesson you take away from all this
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

makerofmaps: [Fark user image image 768x392]Lucky we have a petroleum powered helicopter spraying a petroleum spray to get a windmill made from petroleum to de-ice so Texans can get some power from this generator meant to fight climate warming.


I was wondering if there would be idiotic comments like this.

The majority of Texas's power grid runs on natural gas. But apparently the right-wing media (and crappy Facebook and Twitter memes) doesn't want you to know that.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Quick clarification: "blackout" does not mean that Black men are coming for your women.


When it comes to the fears and anxieties of your typical Texan, you have this exactly backwards.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.