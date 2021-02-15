 Skip to content
Slate, just asking questions: "Why don't we let people in prison keep their cellphones?"
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay sure, but only if they're setup to only allowed to call or email the author of this article.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here's the problem:
Some incarcerated people use phones to conduct illegal business. The phones in the units are monitored, so that this kind of thing is harder to do. Most people smuggling in phones are doing it so they can bypass the law.

NOW...

The cost for making a normal, legitimate call is highway robbery, that shiat needs to be rectified, and quick. It needs to cost the same as a pay phone call, 25 cents. Hell, they could go with a VOIP setup and bypass long distance fees, it doesn't take rocket surgery or brain science to figure this one out.

And if the guy truly only had his cell phone because they didn't take it away from him, any penalty is ridiculous. If he kiestered it, then he knowingly broke the rules...
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can tell what type of phone a prisoner has by the shape of their bar of soap. When the phone is out in circulation, they keister the soap to keep things in shape.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, that lead paragraph is infuriating.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Slate Writers: because the kid who ate Gorilla Glue in your kindergarten class needs a job, too.
 
EL EM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because it's prison?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For a lot of law n hurrdurr people, punishment is the goal not rehabilitation.  It's not justice to them unless it's vengeful.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My brother in law has been in prison for about nine years (Arizona). He has always had a cell phone. The number he calls from changes every now and then, but we usually hear from him at least once a month. Yes, I'm sure they are prohibited.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EL EM: Because it's prison?


So what?  What do we gain by cutting off people in prison from the outside world?
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fine by me. Prison tiktok is entertaining AF.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: For a lot of law n hurrdurr people, punishment is the goal not rehabilitation.  It's not justice to them unless it's vengeful.


Oh spare me the bullshiat.  That's the view of pretty much every single person in this country, and it's a view that's usually pretty hypocritical.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:

Oh spare me the bullshiat.

No.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm all for the more Nordic style of prisons that aren't full of punishment and torture, but the one place I might draw the line is unmonitored communications to the outside.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
B/c then how are the guards supposed to earn some extra graft?
 
slykens1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ok, so why not sell a cheap android handset inside with only esim tied to an mvno that has appropriate filtering and recording capabilities? Access to the network could be centrally controlled in nearly any way one could imagine. There's definitely a technological solution to this part of it.

I know - that defeats the purpose of extracting as much money as possible from the inmate and lets them actually connect with loved ones on the outside.
 
